(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson is activating the Missouri National Guard as a “precautionary measure” in response to civil unrest continuing across the country. On Wednesday, a Kentucky grand jury chose not to charge police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor. The 26-year-old African-American woman was shot to death in March by three Louisville police officers. The grand jury instead indicted one of the officers for a lesser charge – triggering unrest in communities. Demonstrators had a vigil St. Louis Thursday for Taylor and then marched downtown and blocked traffic on I-64.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A central Missouri judge is ruling against an effort to remove a notary requirement for mail-in voting in the November election. Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetum’s decision dismissed arguments by the N-double-A-C-P and the League of Women Voters that the steps to vote by mail during a pandemic are unconstitutional. The judge said the plaintiffs provided no evidence that the coronavirus has been transmitted during notarization. The case could be appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- New ballots are being mailed to 17-hundred Buchanan County voters in northwest Missouri who received ballots with language thrown out by the courts. Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack (bawck)-Garvey says every voter given the incorrect Amendment 3 ballot writing will be sent a new one. Amendment Three is a largely Republican-backed effort, asking voters to change the redistricting rules adopted as part of the Clean Missouri initiative two years ago. Some voters in southwest Missouri's Vernon County were reportedly also given ballots with the wrong language.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State health officials say Missouri's COVID-19 hotline will reduce its hours, starting in October. The state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) established a statewide public hotline on March 11th, four days after Missouri's first case was confirmed. More than 112-thousand calls have come in since that about COVID testing, symptoms and other questions. The hotline has been 24-7, but that will change on Thursday October 1st. The new hours will be 7 a-m to 9 p-m seven days a week. D-H-S-S says 93 percent of calls are received during that timeframe.
(Springfield, MO) -- Hospitals in Missouri’s third-largest city are running out of staff and space to deal with a climb in COVID-19 cases. Springfield CoxHealth C-E-O Steve Edwards told the city council that it is bringing in workers from out of town to help its record of about 80 COVID patients. He says the hospital has had more deaths in the past month than the whole year. Mercy Hospital C-O-O Brent Hubbard says it has a record of about 90 COVID patients. Greene County has had 27 deaths this month -- nearly half of the county’s 57 fatalities since the pandemic began.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon is retiring. The ball club announcement the veteran was hanging up his cleats Thursday. Gordon will play the final three games of this season. Sunday will be his last game with the Royals. Gordon won a World Series ring with the team in 2015. His entire 14-year professional career has been with Kansas City.