(Columbia, MO) – Former Missouri First Lady Sheena Chestnut Greitens wins a big court victory against her ex-husband, former Governor Eric Greitens. Boone County Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider granted Sheena Greitens’ request to move their child custody case to Texas, a move that Eric Greitens tried to stop. The former First Lady expressed concerns that her ex-husband’s political connections would make it hard to get a fair hearing in Missouri. One month ago today, Eric Greitens finished third in the Republican primary for U-S Senate, ending his political comeback for now.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Authorities in St. Louis are investigating an accidental shooting that left a toddler dead. Interim Police Chief Michael Sack says the two-year-old boy shot himself in the head Wednesday afternoon and died at the hospital. Investigators are trying to determine how the child was able to get ahold of the handgun. Sack told reporters it’s “a terrible tragedy that should never have happened.”
(Liberty, MO) – The man accused of killing North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez is pleading not guilty. An attorney for 24-year-old Joshua Rocha formally entered the plea Thursday in Clay County Circuit Court. It follows Tuesday’s decision by a grand jury to indict Rocha of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Vasquez’ death. Prosecutors say Rocha fatally shot Vasquez during a traffic stop in July.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A reminder for Missouri drivers -- expect extra traffic on the roads this Labor Day holiday weekend, especially Friday and Monday. Missouri’s lakes and parks are expected to be crowded, and law enforcement will be keeping an eye on traffic. If you are looking for the lowest gas prices while out driving, Joplin leads the state at three-25 per gallon, followed by Springfield, St. Joseph, and Cape Girardeau. Triple-A says Jefferson City has the highest gas prices -- at three-55 per gallon, followed by Columbia and St. Louis.
(Columbia, MO) -- Mizzou is 1-0, as the Tigers won their football season opener against Louisiana Tech 52 to 24 Thursday night at Faurot Field in Columbia. The offense was able to overcome two red zone turnovers and the defense mostly dominated Louisiana Tech’s offense. The Tigers’ next go on the road to Manhattan, Kansas to take on former Big 12 rival Kansas State on September Tenth.