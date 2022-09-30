(St. Louis, MO) -- A former youth pastor is set to serve more time in prison than the age of his child sex abuse victim. Jesse Vargas from New York has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for the 2013 sexual abuse of an eleven-year-old Missouri girl. Vargas met the child at a religious camp in Michigan where he worked. The victim, who’s now 15 said in court, “Over the course of the next four years Jesse played with my family and I like frogs in a pot…slowly increasing the temperature of his manipulation until we each were unaware of the water we had been submerged in, let alone its suddenly scalding temperature.”
(Jefferson City, MO) -- An execution date has been set for a Missouri man convicted in the 2003 stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend. The Missouri Supreme Court has scheduled January Third as the date for 47-year-old Scott McLaughlin to die by lethal injection. McLaughlin, of Wright City, was convicted of raping and killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther and dumping her body in a wooded area in St. Louis. He confessed to the murder but not to raping the woman.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says his Sexually Violent Predator unit has ensured the civil commitment of 37 offenders since 2019. Twenty of the 37 commitments were obtained by jury trial and include lifetime child molesters and rapists. The A-G’s office says the S-V-P unit seeks civil commitment of sexual predators who suffer from a mental abnormality, making them more likely to commit additional predatory acts of sexual violence. Schmitt says one of the biggest priorities of his office is to keep all six million Missourians safe, especially from predators who seek to harm our most vulnerable citizens. Schmitt is also running for U-S Senate.
(Washington, DC) -- More than $15 million is coming to Missouri from the U-S Department of Education. It’s part of a billion-dollar package through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The grants are designed to help schools provide all students with safe and supportive learning opportunities and environments.
(Tampa, FL) -- The Sunday night matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be in Florida after all. Hurricane Ian put the location of the game in jeopardy, but the Bucs confirmed Thursday that the game will be at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Tampa Bay area was mostly spared of damage from the storm, and the Bucs said it consulted with local and state agencies before making the decision. Kickoff is at 7:20 Sunday evening.