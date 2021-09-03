(St. Louis, MO) -- The battle over abortion shifts from Texas to a St. Louis courtroom later this month. The U-S Supreme Court just upheld the Texas law that bans most abortions but leaves enforcement up to private citizens. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments over the “Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act” on September 21st. Missouri’s attorney general has already petitioned the U-S Supreme Court to accept the case – even before the appeals court rules.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Missouri prison inmate has to wait several more weeks for a hearing to be held that could end in his release. No date for the hearing has been set although a motions hearing is on the Jackson County Court’s calendar for September 13th. Many people believe Kevin Strickland didn’t commit the triple murder committed more than 40 years ago – including Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. She says the evidence that convicted Strickland has all been disproved or retracted.
(Camdenton, MO) -- The former public works director for Sunrise Beach has entered a guilty plea for an illegal sewage dump that happened over a three-month period ending in early January of last year. Brian Scheiter’s plea agreement includes a guilty plea to violations of the federal Clean Water Act while he was working for the village. A concerned Sunrise Beach resident contacted the Missouri Department of Natural Resources after seeing what they thought was raw sewage coming from a treatment facility. Scheiter could be sentenced to up to a year in federal prison.
(Undated) -- Missouri drivers are being warned to expect high gas prices as they hit the roads for the Labor Day weekend. Triple-A spokesperson Meredith Mitts says Hurricane Ida forced the petroleum industry to shut down some oil rigs and pipelines. Mitts says it is hoped this will be a temporary slowdown in the supply, but it will be reflected when you drive up to the pumps this weekend. She calls is a “routine thing” that happens every year during the hurricane season. The oil rigs stopped pumping to keep the workers safe.
(Wentzville, MO) -- The General Motors plant in Wentzville is one of eight production facilities being shut down due to a shortage of computer chips. Plants in Kentucky, Michigan, Indiana, and Mexico are also being idled. Dealers were already seeing a 72 percent reduction in new vehicles that they could sell. A spokesman for the consulting firm L-M-C Automotive says the shortage of cars is accelerating in the wrong direction. The coronavirus pandemic has reportedly hit workers in the chip factories in southeast Asia particularly hard. The Wentzville plant makes midsize pickups and big vans. It will close for two weeks starting Monday.