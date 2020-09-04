(Washington, DC) -- A Missouri congressman who serves on the House Select Committee on the coronavirus crisis says another COVID-19 relief package hinges on state and local funding. G-O-P Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer is hopeful an agreement can be reached. Luetkemeyer tells the Fox Business Network that funding for schools, hospitals and nursing homes is an area where the two parties can potentially come together. He supports direct payments to schools. Luetkemeyer's district includes Jefferson City, O'Fallon, Warrenton and Fulton.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Washington University in St. Louis is working with the state to ensure its newly-approved saliva-based COVID-19 test will be available to all Missourians. The F-D-A approved the test last week. Doctor Jeff Milbrandt says the school is still working out the details to make the test available. He says the test will greatly expand testing capacity within St. Louis and the state. The testing allows people to collect their own saliva samples, unlike nasal and throat swab tests that require the work of health care employees. It also frees up a shortage of certain lab supplies required to process samples – ultimately saving some money.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's secretary of state is urging residents to consider signing up to be a poll worker for the November general election. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says poll worker duties include setting up and preparing polling locations, greeting voters, verifying voter registrations and issuing ballots. Ashcroft says poll workers are a "vital piece of our democracy."
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation is limiting road construction over the Labor Day weekend to accommodate expected increased holiday travel. MoDOT says work on most maintenance and construction projects that would impact traffic will be suspended at noon Friday and resume at 6 a-m Tuesday. Drivers are urged to use caution on the roads with fatalities up more than 11 percent from last year. There were one-thousand-21 crashes on Labor Day weekend 2019 and nine deaths.
(Columbia, MO) -- The University of Missouri says it will punish students who disobeyed COVID-19 guidelines. School officials say students found in breach could be subject to a verbal warning to expulsion. Guidelines include staying six feet apart from others, wearing a face covering, and avoiding gatherings of 20 or more people. So far, Mizzou has had more than 300 cases of rules violations. COVID-19 case numbers are on the rise in Boone County.