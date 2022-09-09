(Washington, DC) -- Queen Elizabeth the Second has died at the age of 96. West-central Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler says for seven decades, the world has known 15 British Prime Ministers and 14 American Presidents, but only one British Queen. Hartzler says Elizabeth’s first trip to Washington, D-C was to meet with Missouri’s own President Truman back in 1951, where Truman recalled the then-princess “captured the hearts” of the American people. Hartzler says for the entirety of her reign, her Majesty the Queen always seamlessly led with class and conviction in both times of stress and peace.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- It’s back to work next week for Missouri lawmakers. The state Legislature is scheduled to begin a special session Wednesday to cut the state’s income tax rate. Some Democrats have said Governor Mike Parson’s tax cut plan would help the wealthy and do little to nothing for low-income Missourians. Governor Parson disagrees and calls that political propaganda. The governor wants the state income tax rate reduced from the current five-point-three percent to four-point-eight percent by January.
(Springfield, MO) -- The sentence is 17 years in federal prison without parole for a Taney County man who pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation of two children. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 29-year-old Billy Rae Clark of Merriam Woods admitted to secretly recording a 15-year-old girl in the shower. The victim discovered the cell phone and video and reported it. Investigators say they searched Clark’s phone and found 19 images of an eleven-year-old girl that included child pornography. He will be on supervised release for 30 years when he gets out of prison.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A new 260-million-dollar jail is under construction in western Missouri’s Jackson County. There was a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for the new 12-hundred bed jail on Highway 40 in Kansas City. The detention center project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri park ranger has received the state’s first-ever Red, White and Blue Heart Award after getting shot six times by a burglar last year. The award is given to a first responder who is critically or seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Robert Bridges, of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, was helping Springfield police officers respond to a report of an armed person causing problems at a business. The suspect fired ten shots through the front windshield of Bridges’ vehicle, hitting him six times. Despite being wounded, Bridges fought him off and prevented him from taking his gun. Since the attack, Bridges has had multiple surgeries and will undergo others.