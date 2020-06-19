(Kansas City, MO) -- A Jackson County grand jury has indicted a Kansas City police officer for shooting a man to death last December. Eric J. DeValkenare is charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. The shooting happened after police responded to a disturbance call. Twenty-six-year-old Cameron Lamb was killed while sitting in a car in his own backyard. His family has challenged the police version of the events leading to the shooting. The attorney for the family says police recklessly pursued a nonviolent traffic offender leading to the shooting.
(Jennings, MO) -- Authorities in St. Louis County say a 46-year-old Jennings man has been charged with causing the drug-induced death of an 18-month-old boy. Tyrone Roseburrow is being held in the county jail on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child. Brandon Holt died from a fentanyl overdose in November. Roseburrow was the boy’s uncle. Investigators say they found drug paraphernalia in his room in the home where the boy lived.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri has experienced a second straight day of increases in coronavirus deaths. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 37 fatalities connected to the virus Thursday – after 27 on Wednesday. The 64 deaths are the most over two consecutive days since the pandemic began in March. Missouri health officials also confirmed 283 new cases and 491 over the last two days. There have been 946 deaths from COVID-19 in the state.
(Jefferson City, MO). -- The Missouri Development Finance Board is considering whether to come up with ways to help some local Convention and Visitors Bureaus deal with the financial struggles of the coronavirus. Executive Director Bob Miserez (meeser-RAY) says most of them are dependent upon hotel-motel sales tax. That revenue has taken a big hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Miserez says the St. Louis and Kansas City bureaus have contacted his office. The board is in early discussions with the bureaus and is working to get financial information from them.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- Many Missourians aren’t aware of the historic connection between this state and a marketing change for pancake mix. Quaker Oats is going to drop the Aunt Jemima brand after claims it is rooted in racism. The R-T Davis Milling Company created Aunt Jemima in 1889 and the 1893 World’s Fair made her a hit. Former slave Nancy Green portrayed the character and served pancakes to the Fair crowd. She continued her association with the product for 30 more years. Quaker Oat bought Aunt Jemima in 1926.