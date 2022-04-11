(Kansas City, MO) – An apartment fire in Kansas City that sent 15 people to the hospital was intentionally set, according to fire investigators. KMBC/TV reports the injured include two children who were listed in critical condition. Firefighters say everyone on the ground floor was able to get out, but the fire destroyed the stairs and residents on the second floor had to be rescued. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is offering a five-thousand-dollar award for information leading to the arrest of those responsible. The number to call is 1-888-A-T-F-FIRE.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Expect some traffic slowdowns on minor routes in central Missouri, starting today (Monday). Work crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation are beginning their annual process of painting fresh stripes on roadways. Weather pending, trucks and crews will start with minor routes where paint has faded or lack shoulder lanes. Later in the spring, striping work will move to major routes, like interstates and four-lane roadways. Drivers will see slow-moving lines of trucks with flashing lights and arrows and signs that read, “Wet Paint.”
(Mexico, MO) -- Two hospitals in central Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have furloughed 175 full-time workers. Noble Health suspended services at the hospitals two weeks ago. Missourinet affiliate K-X-E-O in Mexico reports the company is having ongoing discussions with several parties interested in buying the hospitals. Last month, Noble Health said it is taking time to focus on identifying changes that will make the hospitals more efficient, sustainable, and better able to serve patients.
(Undated) -- A total solar eclipse will cross North America two years from now and NASA says southeastern Missouri should have one of the best viewing spots. A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun. The sky will turn dark in the middle of the day on April eighth, 2024. The last total solar eclipse was in 2017 and crossed northwest to southeast over the Show-Me State.
(UNDATED) -- Watch out for bears doing some dumpster diving in Missouri. Hungry bears are coming out of hibernation and are looking for some grub to fill their empty stomachs. Bears are attracted to trash, outdoor locations with food left out, and bird feeders.