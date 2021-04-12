(Springfield, MO) -- Turnout for the two-day "mega vaccine" event at Missouri State University didn't meet its goal - but the mass clinic did set a state record. A total of six-thousand-131 Missourians received the Johnson and Johnson shot Thursday and Friday on the Springfield campus. Governor Parson was hoping to get ten thousand people vaccinated against COVID. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports the four-thousand-385 doses administered on Friday broke the state's single-day record of three-thousand-999 shots set in St. Charles County. Officials say remaining doses from the mega event will be used to vaccinate "hard to reach" populations and go to local clinics.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Opponents say the concrete street barricades in downtown St. Louis make the area look “threatening.” They were put in place to combat reckless driving, racing, and gunfire in the area. City workers have reportedly started moving them around – and they may be removed soon. Some of the barricades are gone near Busch Stadium now that fans are allowed to attend Cardinal games. Some store owners say something did need to be done, but the barricades weren’t the right solution. Other residents and business owners say the barricades “did their job.”
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Jackson County prosecutor’s office is reviewing the case involving former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid. He was involved in a crash last February that left a five-year-old girl with a brain injury. Ariel Young can’t speak or walk. Reid is still under investigating to determine if he was impaired at the time of the wreck on Interstate 435. He told an officer he had “two or three” drinks before the crash. Reid is the son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, but he was fired by the team after the accident.
(Koshkonong, MO) -- Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a convenience store in southern Missouri. Twenty-eight-year-old Christopher L. Lindley of Thayer was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Lindley is being held without bond. Authorities say one person was killed and three others were wounded. Lindley reportedly had a connection with one of the shooting victims. Deputies were called to the Snappy Mart convenience store in Koshkonong Saturday at about 5:15 a-m. Several people witnessed the shooting. The fatality victim and one of the people wounded were from out-of-state. All three wounded victims are listed in critical condition.
(Newtown, MO) -- A legislator from northern Missouri is calling a shortage of gas stations near the border with Iowa a safety issue. State Representative Danny Busick (BEW-sick) says Missouri regulations make it difficult to operate small gas stations. He lives in Newtown, saying he has to drive 25 miles to fill up his tank with gas – whether he goes to Milan, Unionville, or Princeton. Busick says several gas stations have closed in recent years. He says it’s a safety issue when a driver runs out of gas. Busick is vice-chair of the Missouri House Special Committee on Small Business.