(Kansas City, MO) -- An unidentified man who was shot Saturday inside his home in Kansas City has died. The Kansas City Star reports that officers responded to a shooting at a home across from Vineyard Park, where a man was found inside suffering from gunshot wounds. The fatal shooting marks Kansas City’s 46th homicide this year, nine of those occurring within the past week. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(Springfield, MO) -- Ozarks Technical Community College in southwest Missouri’s Springfield says an online fraud scheme has robbed the school of 900-thounsand-dollars. The Springfield News-Leader reports Chancellor Hal Higdon said the criminals impersonated one of its vendors online and directed payments from the college into a fraudulent account. Higdon said the incident happened two weeks ago and was reported to the Springfield Police Department. Federal law enforcement is involved in the investigation.
(UNDATED) -- A newly-created federal program is designed to help rural health care providers in 22 states, including in Missouri. The U-S Department of Agriculture says the initial awards of the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants total 43-million-dollars. The grants are available to help providers with virtual healthcare and nutrition assistance programs, assist building or renovating sites, buy medical supplies, and increase staffing to complete COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. For more information, contact a U-S-D-A office.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- One of the many bills the Missouri House may send over to the senate this week would update the name of the state’s official dinosaur. The duck-billed reptile is currently listed as Hypsibema Missouriensis. An amendment approved last week would change the name to Parrosaurus Missouriensis to reflect its species more accurately. The dinosaur spanned about 30 to 35 feet tall, weighed three to four tons, and roamed the earth about 77 million years ago. A man from Cadet (like a military cadet) recently found a skeleton of the state’s dinosaur and he says the bones of this type of dinosaur have not been found anywhere else in the country.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The F-B-I’ St. Louis Division is warning Missouri parents about an increase in “sextortion” of young children. In most cases, an offender poses as a young girl and targets teenage boys online, convincing them to perform explicit acts on camera. The predator records the video then threatens to post it online unless the child or his family pays money. The F-B-I says it’s nothing new, but it’s becoming more prevalent -- especially against teenaged boys. The agency says if you have any suspicions don’t delete anything and report it.