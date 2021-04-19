(St. Joseph, MO) -- Authorities say a second person has been charged in the death of a woman whose body was found in a duffle bag last year. Twenty-two-year-old Taylor Stoughton was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Marcus Brooks is charged with first-degree murder after his arrest in February. A worker with the Missouri Department of Transportation found the bag in February 2020 in a rural area of Buchanan County. Inside was the body of 21-year-old Ariel Starcher. Investigators say Stoughton told them that she and Brooks strangled Starcher at a Kansas City hotel about two weeks before her body was discovered.
(Rocheport, MO) -- State transportation officials are alerting drivers about possible traffic issues related to a major bridge project in mid-Missouri. MoDOT crews are doing inspections on the aging Interstate 70 bridge near Rocheport over the next two weeks. They will be closing individual eastbound lanes on I-70 from 9:00 a-m to 5:00 p-m today (Monday) and westbound lanes Tuesday through Thursday. The closures will only affect the eastbound lanes next Monday through Thursday. Motorists should expect delays while the inspections are underway. Construction is set to begin later this year on a new 240-million-dollar Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Bipartisan legislation aimed at protecting sports referees and officials will go before a Missouri House committee today (Monday). Raytown Democratic State Representative Jerome Barnes has been a high school football and basketball referee for 27 years. He says he's had fans tell him they will "see him in the parking lot" after calls they don't like. Barnes says that's a threat, adding that a referee in Raytown was attacked and knocked out during a 2018 J-V girls basketball game. That fan came out of the stands and onto the basketball floor. Barnes also says referees and umpires are being harassed by fans and parents.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri vaccinators have now administered more than three-point-three million COVID shots, which includes the first and second doses. That's more than 33 percent of Missouri's population, which Governor Mike Parson describes as a milestone. The governor says the milestone is great news for Missourians and emphasizes that the vaccine is safe and effective. The state Department of Health and Seniors Services says more than one-point-three million Missourians have completed their vaccinations. D-H-S-S says 344-thousand doses have been administered last week.
(Fulton, MO) -- Dollar General is looking for employees at its distribution center in Fulton and is also hiring at its stores in St. Charles, Hazelwood, and Lemay. The Tennessee-based company plans to hire 20-thousand new employees this spring. The company offers benefits and training. Dollar General operates in 46 states, and its slogan is "America's Neighborhood General Store."