(Ferguson, MO) -- A man from Ferguson is pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of the mother of one of his children after an argument over child support. Twenty-eight-year-old Anthony Farr admitted to the November 2019 fatal shooting of Kanika Martin. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement that “killing the mother of your child” because she expects child support payments was “the most heinous exceptional circumstance” he could imagine.” Farr will be sentenced June 17th.
(Blue Springs, MO) -- A man and woman from Kansas City are charged in connection with the stabbing of an 18-month-old boy after a police chase in Blue Springs. The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says Anthony Beighly-Beck faces first-degree assault and armed criminal action while Tabath Ong is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Court records show Beighly-Beck was in a car that led authorities on a pursuit Monday and officers saw him holding a screaming child that had a large wound. He reportedly told police he stabbed his child after his vehicle was stopped. Officers say a bloody knife was found in the car.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s senior citizens could get a break on their property taxes. The Missouri Senate has passed a bill that would allow voters to decide whether to freeze the property tax rates of residents 65 years and older. The proposed ballot measure is co-sponsored by State Senator Steven Roberts, a Democrat from St. Louis. He says the plan would let local government enact the effort. The measure heads to the House.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri could provide five million dollars to help refugees from Ukraine resettle in the Show-Me State. Millions of Ukrainians have left their country since before Russia invaded it on February 24th. Senate Appropriations Committee Chair, Dan Hegeman of northwest Missouri’s Cosby requested the change. State Senators are expected to debate the budget next week.
(UNDATED) -- After dropping a few weeks ago and then holding steady, gas prices are on the rise again in Missouri. According to Triple-A, the average price of regular-unleaded in Missouri is three dollars-75 cents a gallon, which is ten cents higher than it was last week. Gas in the Show-Me State is still well below the national average of four dollars-eleven cents a gallon. The most expensive gas in Missouri is in Pemiscot County, in the Bootheel, at three-92 a gallon. The cheapest gas in the state can be found in both Newton and Vernon counties at three-59 a gallon.