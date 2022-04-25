(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri lawmakers have only three weeks left to wrap up the 2022 legislative session, and only two weeks to get the state budget to Governor Mike Parson’s desk. The House and Senate gavel back in this afternoon at four o’clock. Aside from the budget, lawmakers have to tackle congressional redistricting, possibly a billion dollars’ worth of tax credits, sports betting, and a variety of social issues.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri man who served 23 years in prison for murder is now free. Michael Politte was paroled Friday from the Jefferson City Correctional Center -- he says he did not murder his mother in 1998 when he was 14 years old. Rita Politte was beaten, then set on fire at their home in eastern Missouri’s Hopewell. His attorneys say physical evidence that prosecutors used against him was flawed. A court is still reviewing whether to exonerate him.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- During the pandemic, some leaders halted evictions to help keep people in their homes. A Republican legislative effort is underway that would ban local leaders from putting a freeze on eviction proceedings unless allow by state law. A Missouri Senate committee could soon hear about the bill sponsored by Kansas City Representative Chris Brown. It would also prevent local governments from enacting regulations that would require homeowners to buy a home inspection before selling their home.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City Police Deputy Chief Joe Mabin is now the city’s interim police chief. He was sworn in Friday, taking over for retiring chief Rick Smith who served in that job for more than three decades. Mabin is a 22-year veteran of the department and formerly headed the investigations bureau. Mabin has said won’t apply for the permanent position.
(Lake of the Ozarks, MO) -- Cool catch alert: A man reeled in one of Missouri’s rarest fish. Troy Staggs caught a lake sturgeon at the Lake of the Ozarks. The beast was 56 inches long, weighed around 50 pounds and is about 30 years old. The Missouri Department of Conservation says lake sturgeon can live to more than 100 years old and reach more than 200 pounds -- they are Missouri’s longest-lived animal and the state’s second largest fish. Since lake sturgeon are protected in Missouri, Staggs took a quick measurement and released the monster back into the water.