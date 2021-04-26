(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, Congresswoman Cori Bush, and a group of activists and leaders met with inmates at two jails in the city Saturday, promising reforms. They took a tour of the facilities to see the conditions firsthand and talk about reform efforts. Jones had promised during her campaign to close the city’s medium-security institution, known as the “workhouse,” within 100 days of taking office. Jones instructed city budget officials last week to cut all funding for the workhouse when the new fiscal year starts July 1st. Jones has said she is particularly concerned about complaints of substandard food and reports of a lack of access to medical treatment. Detainees told her the jail staff had cleaned up before the visit.
(Marble Hill, MO) -- A southeast Missouri man is being held in the Bollinger County Jail after the remains of a missing woman were found on his property. Kyle Byington was arrested last week and charged with first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse. Jennifer Porzeinski had been missing for more than a month when her remains were found in a shallow grave. Byington was arrested last Tuesday for outstanding warrants and a search warrant was executed on his property. He had told investigators Porzeinski had been in his home just before she was reported missing March 16th. An autopsy indicated Porzeinski died of neck compression – possibly due to being strangled.
(Kansas City, MO) -- It may have been a stray bullet that fatally wounded a radio reporter in Kansas City Friday afternoon. Emergency responders found 24-year-old Aviva Okeson-Haberman suffering a gunshot wound inside her apartment. She was taken to a nearby hospital but doctors weren’t able to save her life. The N-P-R station where she worked said it appeared that a bullet had penetrated a window of her first-floor apartment before hitting her. Okeson-Haberman graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism in 2019 and joined K-C-U-R in June of that year.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The planning has gone on for more than a year. Now, the celebrations will start. Missouri became a state 200 years ago on August 10th. Hundreds of events celebrating the bicentennial will be taking place. The State Historical Society of Missouri and the University of Missouri are putting on the “Together for 21” Fest – three days starting August 6th in Columbia. There will be a bicentennial commemoration event in St. Charles hosted by the First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site and Missouri State Parks. There will be several events at the State Capitol in Jefferson City August 8th and 10th and this year’s Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, August 12th through the 22nd, will be bicentennial-themed.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 27 people were killed and 661 hurt in vehicle crashes in work zones last year. State troopers are increasing enforcement of traffic laws around a number of construction projects today (Monday) and Wednesday. The enforcement areas include the Interstate 435 Missouri River bridge project, pavement replacement on I-49 in Jasper County, a new interchange on I-55 in Cape Girardeau, and resurfacing on Missouri Highway 51. All of the targeted work zones are listed on the state patrol's website.