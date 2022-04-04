(Jefferson City, MO) -- The ball is back in the Missouri Senate’s court as the House has again rejected the Senate’s version of a congressional redistricting plan. The lower chamber is again calling on the upper chamber to appoint negotiators to work out a compromise. Senate President Dave Schatz (shots) of Sullivan says he expects the upper chamber to reconsider the House’s request. But Senator Bob Onder of Lake St. Louis -- and member of the so-called Conservative Caucus -- says going to the negotiating table with the House is not going to happen.
(Washington, DC) -- A western Missouri man is accused of assaulting law enforcement during the January Sixth attack on the U-S Capitol. Federal prosecutors say Cale Clayton of Drexel is charged with assault, resisting or impeding an officer, civil disorder, and theft of government property. The Department of Justice alleges that Clayton grabbed two police shields, an officer’s helmet, and took a police baton. Court documents also say he shouted that the officers were brainwashed and said, “you guy realize that your president told us to be here.”
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A bill passed by the Missouri Senate this week would create a state prison nursery program by July of 2025. The program would allow eligible female inmates to raise their newborns in prison for up to 18 months -- if they choose. The state has two women’s prisons -- one in eastern Missouri’s Vandalia and another in northwest Missouri’s Chillicothe. Those eligible for the program cannot have any dangerous felonies or sexual offenses on their record and must meet other criteria set by the Missouri Department of Corrections. Thirty-one Missouri prisoners gave birth in 2020. The measure sponsored by Republican Senators Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville and Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City now heads to the Missouri House.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Springfield, Missouri-based health care nonprofit charity is agreeing to pay more than eight million dollars to the federal government and the state of Arkansas. The U-S Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri says, “Preferred Family Healthcare must relinquish the illegal profits it garnered from a wide-ranging fraud and bribery scheme.” Prosecutors say public tax dollars were stolen, and through this agreement and three separate prosecutions the money is being restored. Preferred Family Healthcare acknowledges the criminal conduct of its former officers and employees in the agreement.
(Columbia, MO) -- This year’s Roots and Blues Music Festival includes last night’s (Sunday) big winner at the Grammy awards. Jon Batiste won 5 Grammys at last night’s annual ceremony, including Album of the Year. He also won an Oscar last year for his work on the animated film “Soul,” and he serves as band leader for “The Late Show with Steven Colbert.” This year’s Roots and Blues lineup also includes Grammy Award winning artist Wilco, Chaka Khan, Bleachers, Tanya Tucker, and Old Crow Medicine Show. The festival is Friday October Seventh through the Ninth at Stevens Lake Park in Columbia.