(St. Louis, MO) -- Less than 24 hours after Felicia Moore’s daughter died after a long battle with epilepsy, her 29-year-old son was shot while he was buying food at a local market. Authorities say Sean Moore was shot multiple times in the back Saturday night outside the market in Dellwood. The North County Police Cooperative identified 24-year-old Travion Willis as the shooter and arrested him Sunday at about 2:30 a-m. Just hours before he was killed, Sean Moore had been comforting his mother after his older sister, Talisha, had died.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri State Senator Bill White of Joplin says the group of armed volunteers he wants to form would protect gun ownership. White says the governor could call up the group during statewide emergencies. He says they would be called the Minutemen. White says the Minutemen would use equipment that was state property, meaning the federal government couldn’t regulate its members. Opponents to the idea say the state already has volunteer forces like the Missouri National Guard.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Roy Blunt is among those mourning the loss of a U-S Capitol police officer killed in the line of duty Friday. The Missouri senator said in a statement that Officer William "Billy" Evans lost his life bravely protecting others in and around the U-S Capitol. Evans died and another officer was hurt after a suspect rammed a car through a barricade. On A-B-C's This Week, Blunt said he still opposes a permanent fence around the U-S Capitol complex. He told host George Stephanopoulos, "I don't think it does the job. In fact, the fencing was right there when the car drove through." Senator Josh Hawley tweeted he was sickened to hear of the violent attack at the Capitol by what he called, "an extremist follower of Louis Farrakhan."
(Columbia, MO) -- Columbia police expect human remains found at Rock Bridge State Park to be identified this week. Investigators think those remains belong to missing Columbia woman Mengqi Ji, but the Boone-Callaway County Medical Examiner’s Office will have to confirm the I-D. A forensic odontologist is working with a local forensic anthropologist on the case. A hike found the remains last Thursday. Ji was reported missing in October 2019. Her husband, Joseph Elledge, is charged with first-degree murder in her death. His three-week jury trial is set to begin in November.
(Poplar Bluff, MO) -- A Moberly man will be sentenced in May for shooting a man to death. It took a Butler County jury only 38 minutes to find Curtis Walker guilty of second-degree murder last week. The body of 48-year-old Salvador Ruiz Ramirez was found on the banks of the Black River in October 2014. Walker admitted her killed Ramirez, but he told the court he had acted in self-defense. When the victim’s body was found, authorities discovered his home had been burglarized and then set on fire.