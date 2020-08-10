(Alley Spring, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is working with the Shannon County Sheriff’s Office on a homicide investigation. Deputies were called at about 8:15 p-m Saturday about a man who had been shot. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. Authorities executed a search warrant Sunday at a house about five miles west of Mountain View. Witnesses had described a truck that left the scene of the shooting and it was found at the second location. One man was detained for questioning, though no charges have been announced.
(Pineville, MO) -- Authorities in McDonald County are giving a bystander credit for rescuing a man who nearly drowned Saturday afternoon. A 27-year-old Arkansas man was swimming behind a raft in the Elk River downstream from Pineville when he appeared to pass out. The bystander jumped in and pulled him from the water. C-P-R was administered on the riverbank and the victim was taken to a hospital in Rogers, Arkansas. No names have been released.
(Sugar Creek, MO) -- Sugar Creek police are investigating the discovery of a body in the Missouri River Sunday morning. A passerby called 9-1-1 at about 8:30 a-m to report seeing a corpse in the water at La Benite Park. Sugar Creek is about 15 miles northeast of Kansas City. Officers helped pull the body out of the river. The victim’s name, gender and the cause of death haven’t been released.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Even though the apartment building was destroyed, no one was injured in a South St. Louis fire early Sunday. Two people managed to alert the residents and get them out to safety. The two were driving by shortly after midnight when they saw flames shooting out of the second story. L-A Reed and Ken Betts say they pulled over and started knocking on doors. One person living nearby says she heard what sounded like an explosion. The building is said to be a total loss. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
(Monroe City, MO) -- Two people in Pike County are facing felony charges after the body of a woman was found Saturday morning. Thirty-two-year-old Amanda Johnson was reported missing last Thursday. The reporting party said the woman hadn’t been seen for “an extended period of time.” Her body was found at 5:30 a-m and, by the afternoon, 29-year-old Jerry B. Asbell and 37-year-old Jessica M. Ellsworth had been arrested. Asbell is charged with first-degree murder and Ellsworth is charged with tampering with evidence.