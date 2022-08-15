(Jefferson City, MO) -- A new law will allow scrutiny of school materials and books for sexually explicit illustrations. The new law that takes effect August 28th makes it a Class-A misdemeanor for anyone affiliated with a public or private school to provide books or any other material with sexually explicit illustrations or videos and photos. Some works of art, anthropology, or information could be exempted under the law. The Missouri Library Association and The Missouri Association of School Librarians are bracing for this new law but state they oppose pre-emptive removal, censoring, and labeling of library materials. The library association states that since there are exemptions for works that are artistic or otherwise informational in nature, it accounts for the entirety of library collections.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri lawmakers should know this week when they will be called back to Jefferson City in special session to consider tax issues. Governor Mike Parson announced he would call a special session after vetoing a 500-dollar tax rebate provision and another that renewed ag tax credits and created new ones, but only for two years. State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, a Republican from northwest Missouri’s Parkville, says the ag community had wanted it to be six years and the Governor agreed and vetoed the two-year renewal. Parson is asking for the full six years. Lawmakers also will be asked to cut the state income tax rate to below five percent.
(Washington, DC) -- Congress has passed President Biden’s plan that is intended to reduce inflation. Alisa Nelson has feedback from Missouri’s Congressional delegation on both sides of the aisle. The 700-billion-dollar package aims to lower healthcare and prescription drug costs as well as inflation. Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver of Kansas City says the plan combats inflation by reducing the national deficit. The bill would also tax corporations a minimum 15-percent for making over one-billion-dollars. St. Louis area Republican Congresswoman Ann Wagner says the tax that will severely overburden American businesses. President Biden is expected to quickly sign the bill into law.
(Sedalia, MO) -- At least 70 years is how long a central Missouri woman has been going to the Missouri State Fair. Linda Lehenbauer, of Kingdom City, grew up showing cattle at the fair. She says the livestock is her favorite part. The Missouri State Fair runs through August 21st in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia.