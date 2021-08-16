(Jefferson City, MO) -- One-hundred-eighty people won ten-thousand dollars in cash or a $10,000 education savings account in the first COVID vaccination drawing. The governor's office says there were more than 495-thousand people entered for the Friday drawing. The confirmed winners will be announced next week. All entries will be carried into the next four rounds. A total of 900 Missourians will receive prizes as an incentive for getting the coronavirus vaccine through October 6th.
(Columbia, MO) -- Another of Missouri's largest school districts is requiring masks to start the new year. A letter to families from the Columbia Public Schools says high community transmission of the Delta variant means everyone will have to mask up indoors and on buses. The district encourages vaccination for all who are eligible but won't require it. The masking requirement comes as Columbia's city council rejected a city-wide emergency mask mandate last week.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is calling a federal judge's ruling against the Biden administration a big win on immigration enforcement. Schmitt joined the Texa Attorney General in April to sue the administration asking a judge to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols program. President Biden suspended the M-P-P in January. A U-S District judge ordered the government Friday to resume enforcing that plan, and to make a monthly report to the court on the situation at the southern border. The judge's order doesn't take effect for seven days, allowing the Biden administration a chance to appeal.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Board of Education is expected to vote this week on an effort to boost the substitute teacher population. The board voted to temporarily last August give prospective substitute teachers the choice of taking an online training course of about 20 hours -- or fulfilling the standard 60 college credit hours. Missouri has had a persistent teacher and substitute teacher shortage for years. The alternative pathway was meant to help reduce an even greater shortage during the pandemic.
(Oak Grove, MO) -- A former teacher at western Missouri's Oak Grove High School is charged with multiple felonies for stalking and sending pornographic videos to students. The Jackson County Prosecutor announced the charges Friday against 27-year-old Ethan Grumke. Investigators say he sent sex videos to students on social media, and even propositioned one for sex. Detectives also learned about an internal investigation at Oak Grove High School regarding similar complaints. Grumke doesn't work at that school anymore and was taken into custody Friday in Colorado.