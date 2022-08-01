(Jefferson City, MO) -- In-person absentee voting for the primary election is allowed at your local election office until Five P-M today (Monday). Races to watch include the U-S Senate, the State Auditor’s, and Congressional seats to replace Republicans Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long. To vote absentee, you must be absent from your election authority jurisdiction on Election Day; confined due to illness or physical disability; taking care of someone who is confined due to illness or physical disability; have religious reasons; be an election worker or in jail or be a domestic violence victim participating in Missouri’s address confidentiality program. Missourinet will have live reports at the top and bottom of the hour on some radio affiliates.
(UNDATED) -- Democratic U-S Senate candidate Lucas Kunce is using profanity in response to Senate Republicans blocking a bill that would expand medical coverage to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. The Marine veteran says he lived by an open-air burn pit while he was stationed in Iraq. Kunce literally said in a statement to Republican senators who voted to block the bill: “F-you -- every very last one of you.” Missouri G-O-P Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley both voted against advancing “The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act.” One reason cited by media sources was the sudden introduction of Senate Democrats’ plan to spend nearly 400 billion dollars on energy and climate issues and raise corporate taxes by 15 percent.
(St. Louis, MO) -- People traveling out of Lambert-St. Louis International Airport from the Central West End Station can once again use Red Line trains. Last week’s flooding had shut down the Red Line, resulting in shuttle buses filling in. Portions of Metrolink’s Blue Line remain closed, but it doesn’t affect train service to Lamber Airport. Officials estimate preliminary flood damage is between 18- and 20-million dollars.
(Wentzville, MO) -- A multi-agency resource center to help St. Louis-area flood victims will be in Wentzville tomorrow (Tuesday). The one-stop shop provides disaster relief resources for victims, including insurance information, legal services, food stamp replacement help, health and wellness services, and emergency financial aid. The event will be at Element Church from Three P-M to Eight P-M Tuesday. Proof of address is required. The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) says more resource events like this will be held in the St. Louis area soon.
(Lake Ozark, MO) -- Ameren Missouri plans to test the Bagnell Dam emergency warning system on Wednesday along the Osage River below the Lake of the Ozarks. The warning system is in place to alert residents and visitors of emergencies and flash flooding. Three sirens along the lower Osage River cover the first five miles below Bagnell Dam. Osage Energy Center operations manager Travis Hart says a 53-million-dollar upgrade enhanced the overall safety of Bagnell Dam -- but it’s still important for residents to understand the safety procedures.