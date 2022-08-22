(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson says Missouri has its largest surplus of money in the state’s history and he wants to give some of that cash back to citizens. He’s scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon to announce his plans to ask the Missouri Legislature to cut the tax rate from the current five-point-four percent to about four-point-eight percent. The governor hopes to have the tax cut begin in January. He also wants agriculture tax credits extended from two years to six years for biofuel producers, meat packers and young farmers. Parson has been traveling across the state to meet with lawmakers about his tax cut plan.
(Wyatt, MO) -- The death toll is now three in last week’s house explosion in southeastern Missouri’s Wyatt. Authorities identify her as 22-year-old Myranda Golden. She was the mother of the three-year-old girl who died Thursday from injuries sustained in the blast -- and the significant other of 23-year-old Corey Coleman, the first person to die in the tragedy. Investigators say a gas leak from a propane tank was the cause of the explosion.
(St. Louis, MO) -- An eastern Missouri man is pleading guilty to taking part in the January Sixth, 2021, U-S Capitol riot. The U-S Justice Department says Joshua Dressel of Jefferson County admitted Thursday to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. Prosecutors say Dressel traveled to Washington, D-C to protest the certification of the Electoral College vote for now-President Joe Biden. Dressel’s sentencing hearing is set for November 22nd.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Back to school time is here. Classes begin for several schools across Missouri today (Monday), including K-through-12 schools, colleges, and universities. Drivers should watch out for kids crossing streets and getting on and off school buses. When a school bus’s flashing STOP arm is extended, drivers are required to stop and wait until the bus begins driving again.
(Sedalia, MO) -- The State Fair is over, and one of the final tasks -- if done right -- does not get much attention. A team of young teenagers do a final trash cleanup. Brian Foster leads the youngsters in the program, who have been on duty all eleven days. He says about 17 to 18 kids spent early mornings picking up trash, late mornings sweeping sidewalks, and picking up trash again in the late afternoons. Foster says the teens sometimes find interesting items while picking up trash. Last year, someone found a sword -- which was turned over to the Highway Patrol.