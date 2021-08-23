(St. Louis, MO) -- Refugees from Afghanistan are beginning to arrive in parts of Missouri. Some of the first refugees flew into St. Louis Lambert International Airport over the weekend. One man named Mohammed told the St. Louis Post Dispatch that "it's very nice to be here" and said he really appreciates the support of the U-S. Tens of thousands are trying to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban toppled the U-S-backed government. Officials in St. Louis County expect more than a thousand Afghans to re-locate in the area. The International Institute of St. Louis is working with the refugees to help them find permanent housing, connect them with jobs and get their children enrolled in schools. The Institute has a "New American Wish List" for people who want to donate items and home basics for families being resettled in the St. Louis region.
(Fort Leonard Wood, MO) -- It has been a tragic week for the Fort Leonard Wood community in south-central Missouri. U-S Army officials say a soldier was found with a gunshot wound in a barracks complex Friday night and died at the scene. Investigators say foul play is not suspected and the soldier hasn't been identified. The deadly shooting happened one day after the body of a missing Fort Leonard Wood soldier was found. Twenty-one-year-old Specialist Joshua Morrison was reported missing after he disappeared while kayaking on the Gasconade River. Fort Leonard Wood leaders say they were devastated by the loss. Both incidents remain under investigation.
(Racine, WI) -- A Missouri man who rescued two children Sunday afternoon has died after he was pulled out of the water in Wisconsin. The incident happened in Lake Michigan at about 3:00 p-m. The man jumped into the water to help two children who were in distress near a pier. After he helped them to safety, he never emerged from the water. The man was found about an hour later and he was taken to a hospital, but doctors weren’t able to save him. His name hasn’t been released.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- A St. Joseph man faces charges of murder and attempting to clean up the crime scene. Twenty-three-year-old Tucker James Autenrieth was charged last week in Buchanan County. Police found 37-year-old Santos Jackson inside a home. The two men apparently lived together. Autenrieth was arrested after a witness told investigators he was the one who shot Jackson. If convicted, he could face 10-to-30 years in prison. Autenrieth has a court appearance scheduled for today (Monday).
(Des Moines, IA) -- The multi-state Powerball lottery adds a third weekly drawing starting tonight (Monday). Powerball administrators say they hope the new Monday drawing will result in larger prizes and increased sales. A new feature called “Double Play” is being added. It costs an extra dollar and gives Powerball players a second chance to match their numbers in a second drawing that has a top cash prize of 10 million dollars. Double Play tickets are eligible to win both prizes.