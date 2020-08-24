(Jefferson City, MO) -- Members of the Missouri House of Representatives will debate the violent crime bills from the special session starting today (Monday) at the Capitol. Lawmakers are expected to make some changes by adding amendments and rewriting some of the language. The Juvenile Certification Bill is expected to cause the most disagreement. If affects when the court would decide if a juvenile should be certified for trial for some violent crimes. State Representative LaKeySha Bosley says 16 years old is “still a little too young” to be sending kids to adult prisons.
(Charlotte, NC) -- At least three Missourians are scheduled to speak during the Republican National Convention this week. Mark and Patricia McCloskey are on the schedule for tonight (Monday). The McCloskeys got national attention when they pointed guns at protesters walking past their home in the Central West End earlier this summer. The widow of retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn will speak Thursday. Ann Dorn will talk about her husband who was shot and killed by looters in June while he tried to protect a store in his neighborhood.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Kansas City Fire Department searched Longview Lake for more than four hours Saturday, looking for a five-year-old girl. She had been on a float in the lake shortly before 6:00 p-m when she fell into the water and didn’t resurface. Crews worked until after 10:00 p-m when the little girl’s body was recovered. Her name hasn’t been released.
(Malden, MO) -- Authorities in southeast Missouri are looking for a murder suspect in connection to a Saturday night shooting. Second-degree murder charges have been filed against Steven Michael Kirkwood of Malden. Police officers were called to a scene shortly before 9:00 p-m where they found the body of Ryan Allen Lehnig. A witness told investigators Kirkwood fired a gun inside a house where he and Lehnig had been fighting. It isn’t clear what the two were fighting about. Lehnig was reportedly bleeding when he left the house. Several law enforcement agencies are working on the case, including the Dunklin County Major Case Squad.
(Maryville, MO) -- Officials at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville report a three-percent increase in enrollment despite the coronavirus pandemic. On the first day of classes last Wednesday, the university reported a total of seven-thousand-18 students, compared to just over 68 hundred last year. Seventy-six percent of the school’s 2019 freshmen returned for a second year. That retention rate figure is the second-highest in history for the Maryville school. Northwest’s official census is taken September 16th.