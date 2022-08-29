(Jefferson City, MO) -- It’s now a Class A misdemeanor for anyone affiliated with a public or private school to provide books or any other material with sexually explicit illustrations or videos photos. Some works of art, anthropology or information could be exempt under the law. It was a last-minute amendment by Senator Rick Brattin tacked onto a different bill by fellow Republican Holly Thompson Rehder. The language only bans sexually explicit illustrations instead of text. The Missouri Library Association and The Missouri Association of School Librarians are bracing for this new law.
(Washington, DC) -- Federal agents are investigating whether Former President Trump broke any federal laws by taking classified papers and ones marked “Top Secret.” Missouri U-S Senator Roy Blunt says the Senate Intelligence Committee should have been told about the F-B-I’s plan to seize documents from Trump’s Florida home. Blunt, a Republican, said if there was a problem, the U-S Justice Department and director of National Intelligence should have informed the committee. Threats of violence toward the F-B-I have increased since the August Eighth search at Mar-a-lago.
(Rolla, MO) -- A central Missouri man is now charged with the second-degree murder of his girlfriend. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Billingsley was already facing involuntary manslaughter and abandonment of a corpse for the death of 40-year-old Vanessa Bradfield near Beulah early Monday. Deputies say Billingsley is accused of slapping Bradfield after an argument, knocking her to the ground. She was found unresponsive and died of her injuries. Billingsley’s father was also arrested for tampering with evidence.
(Dadeville, MO) -- The Dadeville School District in southwest Missouri is mourning the loss of its superintendent. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 48-year-old Matthew Bushey was killed when a pickup crossed the centerline on State Highway T near Bolivar and collided head-on with his car. The crash happened Wednesday morning -- which was the first day of school for the Dadeville district. Counselors have been on hand to comfort grieving students and staff. Funeral services were held Saturday.