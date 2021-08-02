(Washington, DC) -- Congresswoman Cori Bush says her colleagues shouldn’t have left for the summer recess without extending the nation’s eviction moratorium. More than three-and-a-half million Americans could be evicted over the next two months after the moratorium expired Saturday night. The Missouri Democrat slept outside on the U-S Capitol steps Friday night to protest. Bush asked President Biden to extend the moratorium, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to reconvene the House for a vote, and Senator Chuck Schumer to extend the moratorium in the Senate. No action was taken.
(Lake Ozark, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three people are in the hospital after a weekend boat explosion at the Lake of the Ozarks. The victims suffered moderate injuries. Troopers say the explosion happened Saturday at about 2:40 p-m. The boat had experienced a mechanical failure in its engine compartments. Three women were sent to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach for treatment. Their medical conditions haven’t been reported.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Health officials are investigating a COVID-19 case linked to a St. Louis County Council meeting on the new mask mandate. The St. Louis Department of Health says someone who attended the July 27th meeting tested positive for coronavirus. Hundreds of people were there Tuesday to protest the latest indoor mask requirement, which was rescinded in a vote by the St. Louis County Council. Officials say anyone who was at the meeting should quarantine for nine days and monitor their symptoms. Acting St. Louis Health Director Frederick Nichols says the contact tracing investigation continues and he's encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit to end the city-county mask mandate.
(Farmington, MO) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touchdown near Farmington Saturday morning. The E-F-0 tornado was on the ground for about three minutes at 10:50 a-m. A survey found a stretch of cedar trees was damaged and shingles were torn off the roof of a home. The tornado uprooted a large walnut tree and destroyed a swing set. Winds were estimated to be 65-to-85 miles an hour. The was damage done to a fence and the roof of another home and several tree limbs were downed, but no injuries were reported.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the 47 drownings reported in the state this year are the most since the state started keeping records in 2007. The 47 deaths in the first six months of the year don’t include drownings officially listed as boating accidents. This year’s number is 21 percent higher than the average. A spokesperson for the patrol says it is unclear why drownings have increased.