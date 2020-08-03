(Springfield, MO) -- The first-degree murder trial for a 21-year-old man accused in the brutal 2017 attack on a transgender teenager gets underway. Three others are in prison after pleading guilty to their roles in the killing of 17-year-old Ally Steinfeld. Andrew Vrba is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse. Steinfeld’s eyes were gouged out and her body was set on fire. She had been missing for weeks when her burned remains were found in Cabool. Authorities have said the crime wasn’t motivated by Steinfeld’s gender identity.
(Warrensburg, MO) -- Warrensburg police are looking for a suspect in a triple shooting Saturday which left a teenage girl dead. Officers were called to a location near the University of Central Missouri and, when they arrived, they found the body of 18-year-old Maliyah S. Lakey in an alley. A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Investigators say a fight broke out at a large party in the area and the shooting suspect they are looking for is a man. Lakey’s name is the only one released so far.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- U-S Senator Roy Blunt is optimistic a compromise can be reached on a second economic stimulus package. The Missouri Republican says Senate Republicans and Democrats aren’t that far apart on a deal. He says there are three major points of disagreement – how much federal unemployment assistance should be allocated, whether state and local governments should get any assistance, and whether COVID-19 liability protection should be extended to businesses and groups. Both House and Senate versions include another round of 12-hundred-dollar stimulus checks. Time is growing short. The Senate’s annual August recess is scheduled to begin Friday.
(Carthage, MO) -- Authorities in southwest Missouri have arrested a 29-year-old murder suspect. Lamar police took Lane J. Stephens of Carthage into custody Saturday. Stephens is accused of shooting two people at a Carthage motel. Forty-three-year-old Don Pierce was killed and a 25-year-old woman was wounded. Her name hasn’t been released. She was treated and released from a local hospital. Stephens is being held in the Barton County Jail. Charges are pending.
(Milwaukee, WI) -- The St. Louis Cardinals organization is reporting more positive tests for COVID-19 after having a weekend series in Milwaukee wiped out. It isn’t clear how many new positives came from the latest batch of tests. Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has indicated he may scrap the whole season today. The Cardinals are planning to play four games in three days at Detroit, starting Tuesday. A doubleheader would be played Wednesday. At least two players have tested positive so far.