(Dover, DE) -- The body of a 20-year-old Marine from Wentzville was among the 13 service members who were returned home Sunday. Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was killed in the bombing last Thursday outside the airport in Kabul. He was helping in the evacuation of Americans and Afghan refugees when the suicide bomber with the Islamic State group detonated himself. President and First Lady Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and others witnessed the transfer at Dover Air Force Base.
(Columbia, MO) -- The American Red Cross is sending at least four emergency response vehicles to Louisiana to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The crews were to leave this (Monday) morning, but the departure has been delayed by the weather. The Red Cross vehicles will be used to deliver food and emergency supplies. The organization says it needs more volunteers for upcoming deployments. So far, one death has been blamed on the powerful storm.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- There's a push to make Missouri the 20th state to legalize recreational cannabis. The group filed a citizens' ballot initiative with the Missouri Secretary of State's office that would allow residents aged 21 and older to possess, grow and use marijuana. The proposed constitutional amendment includes a six-percent retail tax that is expected to generate millions of dollars in state revenue annually. Local governments would also be able to collect a three percent tax on cannabis. Organizers say there's a focus on criminal justice reform and Missourians with low-level marijuana offenses would have their records expunged. They plan to begin collecting the 175-thousand signatures needed to qualify for the November 2022 ballot.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Another 180 Missourians are preliminary winners in the 'MO V-I-P' coronavirus vaccine incentive program. The Department of Health and Senior Services says more than 566-thousand entries were included in the second drawing on Friday night. Eighty winners randomly selected from each of the Red and White categories will receive a ten-thousand-dollars prize and 20 young people from the Blue category are getting a ten-thousand-dollar education savings account. The winners will be confirmed by the state in two weeks. D-H-S-S acting director Robert Knodell (noh- DELL') says everyone who gets vaccinated and enters this drawing is a winner. Those who have already entered MO V-I-P remain eligible for future drawings.
(Bismarck, ND) -- U-S District Judge Nanette Laughery has ruled against Missouri on all counts of its lawsuit over a project that would divert water from the Missouri River to central North Dakota. The ruling lets the federal Bureau of Reclamation move forward with its contract with the Central North Dakota Water Supply Project. The suit by the state of Missouri had alleged violations of federal policy. Lawyers for the state had argued project developers hadn’t properly studied the environmental impacts and possible alternatives.