(St. Louis, MO) -- A St. Louis police officer who suffered a head wound while responding to a call in the city’s Tower Grove South neighborhood has died. Twenty-nine-year-old Tamarris L. Bohannon was shot by a man who had barricaded himself inside a home Saturday. Police confirmed Bohannon’s death at S-S-M Health St. Louis University Hospital Sunday. A second officer has been treated for a leg wound suffered in the incident and released. The 43-year-old shooting suspect finally surrendered after a standoff lasting almost 12 hours. His name hasn’t been released. U-S Senator Roy Blunt sent condolences to Bohannon’s family, saying police “deserve our unwavering support and eternal gratitude for their service.”
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri households receiving food stamp benefits will automatically get the maximum amount loaded onto their Electronic Benefit Transfer card. The Missouri Department of Social Services has announced the extension of those benefits through the end of September. The number of households on food stamps has risen by 50 percent during the coronavirus pandemic and the extensions are announced on a month-to-month basis. Almost 373 thousand Missouri households depend on food stamps.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Beginning in mid-October, Kansas City will stop putting people in jail for unpaid parking tickets. The City Council approved the change last week that is aimed at keeping people from being held in custody for low-level offenses. The new ordinance creates an administrative tribunal to hear evidence and impose fines, rather than having a violator go to municipal court. If the person doesn’t pay the fine and doesn’t ask for a hearing, it may be collected by what is being called “appropriate legal means,” although the new ordinance doesn’t spell out exactly what that process will entail. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has been pushing for several municipal court reforms, including the recent decriminalization of most marijuana possession charges.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- A second man is being held in the Buchanan County Jail on murder charges. Twenty-one-year-old Caimon Ramone Stillman was taken into custody Saturday. He and 20-year-old Marcain Rashaud Kimbrough-Ballard are charged with second-degree murder in the August 9th shooting death of two-year-old Raelynn Craig. Two other people were wounded when investigators say Stillman and Kimbrough-Ballard fired shots into their vehicle in St. Joseph.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Federal prosecutors say a Fulton woman should get the maximum sentence possible when she makes a court appearance Tuesday. Sherry Paulo was found guilty of directing a plan to hide the death of a developmentally disabled man. Thirty-one-year-old Carl DeBrodie’s body was encased in concrete when it was found in a Fulton storage unit three-and-a-half years ago. Investigators think he died several months before that. Three other family members have already entered guilty pleas. All of them worked at Second Chance Homes in Fulton where DeBrodie had lived.