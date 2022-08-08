(Raytown, MO) -- Prosecutors in the Kansas City suburb of Raytown have charged a 48-year-old man for stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death. The Kansas City Star reports that Andre Williams is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He’s accused of fatally stabbing LaToya Brown Thursday evening near a nursing home. First responders found Williams and transported him to a local hospital after police say he jumped off the Buck O’Neil Bridge into the Missouri River in what’s believed to have been a suicide attempt.
(El Dorado Springs, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle rollover crash in Cedar County that killed three people. The report says a car driven by 19-year-old Clay Palmer of Cleveland became airborne after it topped a hill and went off the side of State Road B. Troopers say three occupants were ejected when it overturned. Palmer, 18-year-old Logan Meerkatz of Cleveland, and 18-year-old Ryan Chick of Cabool died in the crash. Eighteen-year-old Bradley Kidwell of Cabool was airlifted to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries and 18-year-old Taylor Ranney of Mountain Grove suffered moderate injuries.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A corrections officer at the Jefferson City Correctional Center and his wife are facing additional federal charges for recording their alleged assault of a child victim. Prosecutors say 33-year-old Paul Schofield and 29-year-old Sara Schofield were indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on 12 counts. The new indictment alleges that the Schofields participated in a conspiracy to produce child pornography with a victim under age 12 from July 2019 to June of this year. The new charges against Paul Schofield include advertising, receiving, distributing, and transporting child pornography. Sara Schofield is also charged with transferring obscene material to a minor.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- New projections are out for Missouri’s employment. The 2020 to 2030 industry projections by the Missouri Economic and Information Center show employment in the state is expected to grow by seven-point-three percent during the decade. Some high-growth industries are the ones still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, others will reflect Missouri’s growing and changing economy. At nearly 12 percent (11.7%), the Ozarks region is projected to grow the fastest. The Northeast, Southeast and Northwest regions are projected to grow at a rate of three percent or less.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play a two-game series in England next summer. The National League Central rivals are scheduled to meet June 24th and 25th at London Stadium. The Cardinals swept a doubleheader with the Cubs last week at Busch Stadium, then swept the New York Yankees at home this weekend.