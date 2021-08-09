(Farmington, MO) -- Officials at the St. Francois County Jail say a convicted killer serving a life sentence was found dead in his cell last week. Sheriff Dan Bullock says David Caruthers of Bonne Terre was alone in the cell and there were no obvious signs of foul play. Investigators are waiting for the results of toxicology testing before determining an official cause of Caruthers’ death. The 32-year-old inmate was waiting for a transfer to a Missouri Department of Corrections prison after he had pleaded guilty to the 2016 murder of businessman Michael VanStavern in Farmington.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Thousands of fans of country music superstar Garth Brooks attended his Saturday night concert at G-E-H-A Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Kansas City Health Department offered vaccinations before the event, giving people a chance to earn upgraded seats. About 15 people took advantage of the opportunity. Brooks urged the crowd to get vaccinated and wear masks before the event got underway. He says his tour will take a three-week break after a concert in Lincoln, Nebraska next weekend – and decide whether to continue to offer shows.
(Columbia, MO) -- The University of Missouri has chosen a woman as its next athletic director. Desiree Reed-Francois will come to Columbia from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. Reed-Francois is the first woman and the first person of color to head Mizzou athletics. The 49-year-old administrator is Hispanic and she also becomes the first woman to run an athletics department at a school in the Southeastern Conference. She has been given high marks for her efforts at U-N-L-V. She replaces Jim Sterk who resigned.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A new statue at the Missouri State Capitol honors the families of fallen U-S military members. Around 200 people were there when the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument was unveiled Saturday in Jefferson City. The seven-foot-tall, 12-foot-long statue with four tribute panels is located at the entrance to the new Bicentennial Bridge and next to the Missouri Veterans Memorial. The monument has gold lettering that reads, "A tribute to Gold Star families and relatives who sacrificed a loved one for our freedom." This monument is the 87th tribute to the families of fallen U-S servicemembers and the fifth placed on state capitol grounds.
(Noel, MO) -- Authorities in McDonald County report a six-year-old boy has drowned in the Elk River near Noel. The apparent accident happened Friday at about 2:00 p-m. Witnesses told the Missouri State Highway Patrol the boy waded out into the water, then never returned to shore. He was recovered from the river and transported to a Neosho hospital, but he died before doctors could help him. The boy’s name hasn’t been released. The Patrol’s Troop-D reports it has recorded 14 drownings this year.