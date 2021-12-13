(Braggadocio, MO) -- Initial assessments find hundreds of homes and buildings destroyed in Missouri by Friday night’s violent storms. At least two people were killed. The governor’s office says a woman was killed at a home in St. Charles County and a young child died in a home in rural Pemiscot County, near Braggadocio. Two drivers were killed in Pemiscot County as a series of tornadoes passed through. Governor Mike Parson toured the damaged areas Sunday pledging help from his emergency management team. The National Weather Service issued more than 30 tornado warnings in the state overnight Friday into Saturday. In neighboring Kentucky, at least 70 people are feared dead and that state’s governor says the death toll could top 100.
(Springfield, MO) -- A southwest Missouri man is jailed without bond for the alleged shooting of a state trooper in Springfield. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the trooper tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation Saturday night, but the driver refused to stop. The suspect vehicle drove off the road and became disabled after a short chase. Investigators say the man had a shotgun, fired at the trooper, and they exchanged gunfire. The trooper suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized in stable condition. The suspect - 37-year-old Justin Jackman of Bolivar - fled on foot and was later taken into custody Sunday morning. The Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Jackman with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, felon in possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Conservation Commission is giving preliminary approval to regulations that would extent furbearer hunting and trapping seasons in the state. Animals that are traditionally hunted for their fur in Missouri include coyotes, bobcats, raccoons, and skunks. The Missouri Department of Conservation says many furbearer populations are seeing long-term increases which would allow for additional harvest opportunities. M-D-C's proposal would extend the hunting and trapping seasons until late February for many species and establish early seasons in August for raccoon and opossum. The public comment period opens January 19th. The commission is expected to act on the proposal at its March 25th meeting.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A St. Louis County man has been sentenced in federal court to three years of probation for his role in the January 6th U-S Capitol riot. 29-year-old Nicholas Burton Reimler of Valley Park pleaded guilty to joining a crowd who broke through a police stand to interrupt the election certification by Congress. The mob unleashed violence inside the building and trashed the place. Seventeen Missouri residents have been charged in the riot.
(Independence, MO) -- A Saturday night shooting in Independence has left a 15-year-old boy dead. Police responded to emergency calls at about 7:00 p-m. Paramedics rushed the teenager to a hospital, but doctors weren’t able to save his life. He died later that evening. Authorities say they have a person of interest in the fatal shooting in custody. No names have been released and investigators haven’t said what led to the shooting.