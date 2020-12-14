(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri legislators are preparing to deal with a tighter budget next fiscal year. Missouri is projected to collect about nine-point-78-billion dollars in revenue. That’s about 200-million dollars less than this year. Governor Mike Parson says the coronavirus pandemic has had an overwhelming impact on the state’s economy, but he’s optimistic because a strong recovery already appears to be underway. The governor is expected to propose a smaller state spending plan when lawmakers return for the legislative session next month.
(Eureka, MO) -- Two shooting suspects led St. Louis County police on a pursuit through several cities Sunday morning before crashing into a telephone pole. Officers were called about the shooting in Eureka shortly after 9:00 a-m. A few moments later the suspect vehicle was spotted. The chase passed through Wildwood, Ballwin, Pacific and Gray Summit before it ended. The two suspects were treated for minor injuries after being arrested. Their names haven’t been released and police haven’t identified a possible motive for the shooting. The victim was treated at a local hospital and is expected to recover.
(Grant City, MO) -- A Missouri man is going to prison for 30 years after admitting he filled a woman with a cinder block insider her Grant City home. Thirty-nine-year-old Jeremiah Searles entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder charges in a Worth County courtroom last week. The victim, 42-year-old Melissa Chapman, was scheduled to testify against Searles in a kidnapping case. Chapman was reported missing in August, her body was found in mid-September, and the charges were filed against Searles less than a week later. Prosecutors in Worth County have now charged Kimberly Henry-Tinkle with hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and abandonment of a corpse in the same case.
(Columbia, MO) -- University of Missouri Extension climatologist Pat Guinan says the state’s seasons are getting warmer and wetter – especially winter and spring. There’s good news and bad news. For farmers, it means a longer growing season. But it also means delays due to wetter fields and the potential for more plant diseases and insects. Four of the five warmest winters on record for Missouri have been recorded since the 1990s. Guinan calls the trend “unprecedented” in the amount of warming over the past couple of decades.
(Santa Fe, MO) -- Authorities in Monroe County report the discovery of two dead bodies in a home in Santa Fe last week. Investigators say Ami Clayton and Jewel Gardner, both 49 years old, had been shot. Their bodies were found Thursday at about 8:30 p-m. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department says a firearm was found at the scene and deputies think no one outside the home was involved. Authorities don’t know how long the bodies were there before they were found.