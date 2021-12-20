(Kansas City, MO) -- A Jackson County judge has sentenced a Pleasant Hill man to two consecutive life sentences in prison. Prosecutors told the court 61-year-old Nicholas M. Webb stabbed a National Guard member to death during a road rage incident three years ago. Twenty-three-year-old Cody Harter was found severely injured along Interstate 470 in the Kansas City area in May 2018. Witnesses told authorities of watching Webb and Harter get out of their vehicles and approach each other. They say they saw Harter backing away from Webb with his hands up. Webb was also convicted of murder and served time in prison in 1981.
(Columbia, MO) -- Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says he won’t help schools with mask mandates when they try to refinance their bond debt. A spokesperson for the state agency says Fitzpatrick’s new policy comes in response to a pledge by Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt to sue schools and local health departments if they enforce COVID-19 health mandates. In the past, the State Treasurer’s Office has helped school districts get lower interest rates on their bond debt.
(Columbia, MO) -- University of Missouri researchers are reporting the presence of the new COVID-19 variant in the state's wastewater. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (D-H-S-S) says sequence testing identified the omicron variant in a water sample from the St. Joseph wastewater treatment plant on December 8th. Another sample was collected the day before from wastewater treatment facility sewer sheds in Jackson County. Officials say two percent of the COVID-19 viral strands had omicron mutations. Researchers say these samples are only "an indication" that the omicron variant is likely present in the population of these sewer shed areas. Mizzou scientists began monitoring wastewater for coronavirus in February.
(Ste. Genevieve, MO) -- A group of volunteers has removed three-and-a-half tons of trash from a sinkhole cave in eastern Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation says the group focused its effort on an area where dissolving bedrock has formed sinkholes, springs, and caves in Ste. Genevieve County. The workers say they pulled out 250 discarded tires from the pit that was 60 feet deep. Volunteer cavers worked with Boy Scouts and community members last Friday on the project.
(Washington, DC) -- A study conducted for the U-S Department of Agriculture has identified three St. Louis-area suburbs as the state’s highest-earning locations. Ladue tops the list with a median household income of nearly 215 thousand dollars a year – nearly three-and-a-half times the national median. Seventy-three percent of Ladue households earn more than 100 thousand annually. Town and County ranked second with a median household income of nearly 193 thousand dollars, and Wildwood was third at 135 thousand.