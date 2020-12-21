(Cole Camp, MO) -- Authorities in Benton County report two people have been arrested for the beating death of a four-year-old child. The girl died Sunday morning outside a home in Cole Camp. The girl’s father told deputies his daughter had been “beaten, submerged in a pond, then left to freeze on its bank before she was taken back inside. Two other children were beaten and severely injured and they are recovering at a Sedalia hospital. Felony charges are pending against 35-year-old Ethan Mast and Kourtney Aumen, a couple who live nearby. Authorities haven’t released information about the specifics of the beatings.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Emphasizing the importance of expanding the state's health care system capacity, Governor Mike Parson says more than 100 additional staff members will begin working in Missouri hospitals today (Monday). The state is partnering with health care performance improvement company Vizient. The governor says six Missouri hospital systems are participating: St. Mary's Hospitals in St. Louis and Jefferson City, St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, MOSAIC Life Care in St. Joseph, Hannibal Regional, St. Louis' BJC Healthcare and Springfield's CoxHealth.
(Ozark, MO) -- Authorities in Christian County are holding a 19-year-old road rage suspect without bond. Blake Doennig is accused of firing shots at another vehicle during an incident earlier this month. He’s charged with three counts of first-degree assault, three of armed criminal action, and one count of property damage. Investigators say the victim didn’t know Doennig, but no one was wounded. The shooting happened Wednesday in Ozark at about 6:00 p-m. One bullet hit the car and a second bullet was found lodged in the driver’s side headrest.
(St. Louis, MO) -- State health officials are warning Missourians not to drink a juice made by a company in St. Louis. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a consumer advisory for Green Gorilla Root Juice after F-D-A tests found it contained yohimbine. D-H-S-S said the substance is not labeled as an ingredient - and that yohimbine has been linked to heart attacks, seizures, and other serious side effects. Investigators say Green Gorilla Root Juice has not been approved by the F-D-A and the company is not cooperating. Anyone who purchased the product should throw it out.
(Columbia, MO) -- The Missouri Tigers have accepted an invitation to play in the Music City Bowl in Nashville. The 5-and-5 Tigers will meet the Iowa Hawkeyes in the December 30th game that kicks off at 3:00 p-m. Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz says his team “wants to play.” Iowa finished a 6-and-2 season with six straight wins before its last game against Michigan was canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Wolverine program. The last time Missouri and Iowa met was in the Insight Bowl 10 years ago. The Tigers have won seven of the 13 meetings in the all-time history between the two programs.