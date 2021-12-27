(Independence, MO) -- A person of interest has been arrested in Nebraska in the shooting death of a two-year-old child. Independence police were called to a home Friday afternoon. The incident was initially reported as a drive-by shooting. Investigators later found out the victim had been handling the gun when it fired. The child was rushed to a hospital but died. An adult who had been inside the home at the time was apparently involved in an accident after leaving. He felt the scene on foot and was taken into custody in Omaha Saturday. No names have been released.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Democrat in the state Senate says the Attorney General is over-reaching his powers—and setting a bad precedent for other state offices. State Senator Doug Beck has pre-filed legislation to require attorney’s fees, court costs, and all other expenses incurred by a city, county, or school district resulting from a civil action brought by the Attorney General be covered by his office. Peck says that might cause the attorney general to think twice before pursuing actions like this. Representative Beck — and some school districts – argue that the Attorney General lawsuits do not apply to them. He says it is basically one branch of government trying to impose its will on another branch of the same government. He acknowledges his bill is a long shot for passage in the Republican-controlled Missouri Senate.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- A southeast Missouri woman faces charges that she killed her boyfriend on Christmas Eve. Cape Girardeau police say 32-year-old Brittany Wilson used a sword to kill the victim. His name hasn’t been released. When officers arrived they found Wilson outside the home with blood on her clothing and the sword lying in the front yard. Inside the home, they found her 34-year-old boyfriend’s body. The suspect told detectives she and her boyfriend had been using meth earlier in the day. Wilson is being held on a two-million-dollar bond.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A new study confirms that Missouri is still one of the top farming states. The Missouri Department of Agriculture reports that agriculture, forestry, and related industries contribute nearly 94-billion dollars to the state's economy. More than one in every ten jobs is supported by agriculture. Missouri ranks second in the nation with 95-thousand farms; second in hay production; third for beef cows; fourth in rice production; and fifth in the U-S for number of goats. Governor Mike Parson said the results show "how impactful agriculture is for families and communities in every corner of the state." The state's economic contribution from agriculture has increased by more than five billion dollars over the last five years.
(Springfield, MO) -- Springfield police say a 52-year-old man who was shot to death by officers last week had pointed a gun at them. A 9-1-1 caller had reported an armed man was trying to break into an apartment. Officers say they confronted Richard McCormick on the sidewalk outside the complex. They say he was uncooperative when they used bean bag rounds McCormick didn’t submit. When he pointed his weapon at them two officers opened fire.