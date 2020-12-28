(Washington, DC) -- Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler says the 731-billion-dollar defense authorization bill provided millions of dollars in funding for Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. The U-S House of Representatives is expected to vote today (Monday) in an effort to override the president’s veto. Hartzler says she had hoped President Trump would sign it last week. The Missouri Republican says the bill includes money to update the ejection seats on the T-38 jet trainers based at Whiteman. Trump said he vetoed it because it would force the Pentagon to rename military bases named after Confederate soldiers.
(Washington, DC) -- A federal judge’s ruling opens the door for the Trump administration to schedule a Missouri woman’s execution after President-elect Joe Biden takes office. Lisa Montgomery is the only woman now living on death row in the U-S. She had been scheduled for execution this month, but that was delayed when her attorneys contracted coronavirus after visiting her. Federal Judge Randolph Moss ruled last week that the new execution date of January 12th must be changed.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A bill has been pre-filed for next month’s legislative session that would increase Missouri’s fuel tax by a dime. The state’s current tax is 17 cents-a-gallon, which is the second-lowest in the nation behind Alaska. The proposal by Republican State Senator Dave Schatz of Sullivan would bump the tax up by two cents each year for five years starting in 2022 – until Missouri’s fuel tax was 27 cents-a-gallon. The increase would provide some of the funding needed for repairs, maintenance and other improvements for Missouri’s roads and bridges. Missouri’s gas tax hasn’t been increased in nearly 25 years.
(Spanish Lake, MO) -- Authorities in St. Louis County have identified the woman and child found dead on Christmas Eve. Officers had been asked to make a welfare check when they discovered the bodies of 28-year-old Charese Garvin and her 23-month-old daughter Alayah Butler. Police are still looking for the person who killed them. No arrests have been announced and authorities haven’t identified any suspects in what is thought to be a double-murder.
(Nashville, TN) -- Officials with the Music City Bowl have canceled the postseason event on the report of a COVID-19 breakout in the Missouri football program. The Tigers were supposed to play Iowa in Nashville next Wednesday. Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz expressed his disappointment, saying his players have shown resiliency in a challenging season that saw the schedule adjusted eight times in 11 weeks. No specific numbers for the extent of the positive COVID-19 tests were released. Earlier, a few positive test results in Iowa had put the game in question, but the Hawkeyes were ready to go now.