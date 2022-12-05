(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Public Safety updated their grant deadline for fire, law enforcement, and EMS agencies across the state. Up to $20,000 is available in grant funding as interested agencies are encouraged to move quickly to secure the grants by December 16th. The original deadline date was December 5th. A total of $30 million is available - $10 million for the Peace Officer Grant, $10 million for the Fire Protection Grant, and $10 million for the Emergency Medical Service Providers Grant. Grant funds must be expended by April 30, 2023.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Kansas City, Missouri man has been sentenced in federal court for organizing a nearly $10 million conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine. 37-year-old Mirza Alihodzic was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison without parole. He was also ordered to forfeit over $1.1 million for trafficking more than 250 pounds of methamphetamine. He pled guilty to leading a conspiracy that distributed nearly 1,000 kilograms of meth from 2018 to 2019.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- It’s been more than a month since the Food and Drug Administration reported a shortage of amoxicillin and providers across the country are struggling to locate pharmacies that even have the medicine. The FDA, in a Friday update, expects there to be a limited supply going into the first quarter of 2023, in addition to reporting that demand has increased for the drug now that the U.S. is plunging into the cold and flu season. Ron Fitzwater, CEO of the Missouri Pharmacy Association said, several weeks ago, that Missouri was not being affected by the shortage, but adds that it’s only a matter of time. The medicine is used to treat pneumonia and chronic bronchitis-type illnesses.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Conservation recently set turkey and deer hunting dates for the 2023-2024 seasons along with regulation changes for the ’23-24 deer-hunting season. The regulation changes include a new firearms early antlerless portion, a new firearms chronic wasting disease portion, and changes to firearms antlerless permit numbers in most counties. The hunting dates and regulation changes were approved by the Missouri Conservation Commission on Friday, December 2nd. Visit MDC (dot) MO (dot) gov for dates and proposed regulation changes.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson announced on Friday the availability of up to $10 million in grant funding for maintenance and improvements to jails across the state. The grant opportunity is to provide support to county jails to bolster safety and security for staff, inmates, and visitors. The grant requires a local match of 50-percent. Applications are only being accepted through the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s online WebGrants System. The deadline to apply is December 30, 2022.