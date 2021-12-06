(Kansas City, MO) -- President Joe Biden is making his first trip to Missouri this week since being elected in November of 2020. The White House says President Biden is coming to Kansas City Wednesday to tout the new one-point-two-trillion-dollar infrastructure package. Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver and Republican Senator Roy Blunt were the only members of Missouri's delegation to support the bipartisan law. Missouri is expected to receive six-and-a-half-billion dollars for highways projects and nearly 500 million for bridge repairs. Blunt says it also includes at least 100-million dollars to improve the state’s broadband infrastructure. The time and location of Biden's visit have yet to be announced.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A state lawmaker wants to legalize video slot machines often found in Missouri convenience stores, truck stops, restaurants, bars, and fraternal organizations. State Senator Denny Hoskins, a Republican from Warrensburg has filed the bill. Currently, the video terminals are unregulated and the businesses with these slot machines are not being taxed for revenue they earn from the terminals.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Detectives with the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson squad are investigating a fatal house fire on the city’s south side. Emergency responders were contacted Sunday at about 1:35 a-m. The body of a 61-year-old man was found in the home’s basement. His name hasn’t been released. Authorities say heavy smoke was coming from the structure as they drove up. No ruling on whether the death was a homicide or an accident has been made yet.
(Pacific, MO) -- A spokesperson for the Major Case Squad says two teenagers have been charged with the death of an 18-year-old student at Eureka High School. The body of Kiley Kennedy was found near Pacific in Franklin County last Wednesday. Investigators say she was shot to death during a dispute over drugs and money. The 16-year-old suspects are charged with second-degree murder. Their names haven’t been released. Authorities say Kennedy knew her killers, but they weren’t students at Eureka High School.
(Cooperstown, NY) -- Legendary Kansas City Monarchs star Buck O’Neil has been voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. O’Neil played for the Monarchs and later coached the team. He was the first black coach in Major League Baseball when he joined the Chicago Cubs. O’Neil is given credit for keeping the story of the Negro Leagues alive through the museum in Kansas City and work on the Ken Burns series, “Baseball.” The Early Baseball Era and Golden Days Era committees voted O’Neil into the hall this year. He narrowly missed the election in 2006 just before he died.