(Jefferson City, MO) -- The head of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says the state should be able to vaccinate all hospital workers, nursing home staff and residents by the end of the year. The state is expecting to get about 340-thousand doses of coronavirus vaccines in December. That should cover everybody in the top priority group. Health Department Director Randall Williams says once that initial group gets its first and second doses, the vaccinations will be opened to teachers, essential workers and people at higher risk. Williams says Missouri will begin vaccinating nonessential workers in May and the job should be completed by July or August.
(Moline Acres, MO) -- An officer with the Moline Acres Police Department has died from injuries he suffered during a traffic stop. Police say Sergeant Herschel Turner was killed Saturday at about 12:30 a-m when he was hit by a patrol car from the Bellefontaine Neighbors police. The second squad car was arriving to help with the traffic stop involving a reported stolen car. The 54-year-old Turner was a veteran of 22 years in law enforcement who was married and had three daughters.
(Undated) -- Missouri Christmas tree lots say they are dealing with a shortage of trees this season. Business is booming and that’s a good thing, but it’s leaving them with not enough trees to meet the demand. The lot owners say a fungus called “brown spot” has hit the supply of Scotch Pine trees. The west coast wildfires and additional diseases have also had an impact. The biggest factor is there are more people buying trees. The early rush can probably be traced back to the coronavirus pandemic keeping people inside for the most part for the last nine months.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Authorities in St. Louis say officers were searching a building in the city’s Bevo neighborhood Saturday morning when they heard somebody using power tools. When an officer confronted two men, one of them charged at him while holding a screwdriver. The officer shot that man while the second suspect got away. Police say the man who was killed was white. The officer wasn’t injured. Authorities are still searching for the second suspect.