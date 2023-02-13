(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol announces that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed in observance of the holidays. The stations will be closed today (Monday, February 13) in observance of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, February 14. Examination stations will also be closed on Monday, February 20 in observance of George Washington’s birthday. Normal operations will resume the following day.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Senate could debate this week a bill that would restrict transgender athletes from participating in school sports. That’s according to Senate Republican Leader Cindy O’Laughlin, who decides what bills the Senate will debate and when. She says debating the measure this week is possible and cites the delicate nature of the bill. Senate Democratic Leader John Rizzo questions the GOP’s priorities in focusing on a people group that just wants to be left alone, saying that he wants to do the least amount of damage. The proposed legislation, sponsored by Senator Holly Thompson Rehder, of Sikeston, would revoke state aid to the school district or charter school that violates the restrictions.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Drought Assessment Committee is scheduled to meet this week. The group will be discussing the status of the state’s ongoing drought, recommendations regarding Governor Mike Parson’s Executive Order that extended the state’s drought alert until March 1, and the updated Drought Mitigation and Response Plan. Drought conditions continue in about 51% of the Show-Me State with severe drought conditions in less than 2% of Missouri. The committee meeting is Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon at the Lewis and Clark State Office Building in Jefferson City. Find more information about the meeting at DNR (dot) MO (dot) gov.
(Springfield, MO) -- A San Diego, California man has been sentenced in federal court for shipping large quantities of methamphetamine to southwest Missouri. 37-year-old Francisco Magallon, also known as Pancho, was sentenced to 21 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. He pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, admitting to shipping at least five packages to co-defendant 44-year-old James Mangold of Mt. Vernon, Missouri, who then distributed the contents to others involved in the conspiracy. Close to 32 kilograms of methamphetamine have been shipped from California to southwest Missouri. Magallon is among five defendants who have been sentenced in the case.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Mandating five-day school weeks in Missouri has ‘broad bipartisan support’ according to Sen. Doug Beck of St. Louis County. Beck, who sat on the Afton School Board for nine years, says going to four-day school weeks is not beneficial to Missouri kids, in addition to making them sit in classrooms for longer. About 150 districts have moved to the shortened week, including the Independence School District becoming the largest in Missouri to make the move. Independence School District Superintendent Dale Herl tells WDAF-TV in Kansas City that the proposed mandate is overreach and would take away control from local school boards.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Economic Development has awarded more than $7.2 million in tax credits through the Neighborhood Assistance Program to 35 organizations for community development projects statewide. This program allows the state to assist organizations in their service to residents while investing in the future. During the Fiscal Year 2023 cycle, the tax credits were reserved for organizations providing critical services, with priority given to projects that provide job training, education, and those located in underserved areas of the state. Up to $16 million is awarded annually, with projects limited to $250,000 in 50% tax credits and $350,000 in 70% tax credits.