(St. Louis, MO) -- The Drug Enforcement Administration’s St. Louis Division says it broke a fentanyl seizure record in 2021 with nearly 188 kilograms seized through Missouri, Kansas, and southern Illinois. In addition, agents and task force officers seized more than four-thousand pounds of methamphetamine -- the most in the division’s history -- and more than 160-pounds of heroin. The D-E-A says it seized 347 weapons and almost 16-million dollars marked for money laundering and drug lords.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation has been introduced in the Missouri Senate that would prohibit use of cellphones while driving. The bill filed by Democratic Senator Greg Razer of Kansas City would make it illegal for drivers to use cellphones while on public roads unless they’re using a hands-free devise or calling 9-1-1. It would make infractions of the law a serious traffic violation, not just a moving violation. As it stands now in Missouri, only texting while driving is against the law for drivers 21 and under. The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety says cellphone-related crashes have increased by more than 30 percent over the past five years.
(Springfield, MO) -- A Webb City man will serve almost 17 years in federal prison with no chance of parole. Twenty-seven-year-old Harley Wayne Schrader pleaded guilty in federal court to the sexual exploitation of two victims, ages eight and 16. Schrader will also spend the rest of his life on supervised release when he gets out of prison.
(Undated) -- The U-S Environmental Protection Agency is offering two grant-funding opportunities for Missouri and other states and tribes to develop and help businesses adopt pollution prevention practices. Some 14 million dollars in grants with no cost share/match requirement are made possible by the 100-million-dollar investment in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The E-P-A says this is the first time the federal agency has offered these grants without requiring states to provide matching dollars.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri Congressional redistricting plan has been sidelined. State Senate leadership posted a statement on Twitter saying business critical to Missourians has been delayed by a small group of senators willing to send the congressional map to federal courts if they do not get districts that suit their ambition. The statement said to complicate matters, Missouri's congressional delegation has talked with Senate members about redistricting. Warrensburg State Senator Denny Hoskins makes up six to eight members of the Conservative Caucus who have been clogging passage of the bill to have seven likely Republican strongholds, instead of six. Candidates running for office in Missouri can file on February 22nd, and Congressional candidates are awaiting details about what their districts will look like.