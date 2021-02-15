(Springfield, MO) -- Overnight snow showers are expected to linger into Monday and impact travel along Southern Missouri's Interstate 44 corridor. The heaviest snow is expected in areas including Joplin, Springfield, Lebanon, Waynesville and Rolla. Three to six inches of snow could fall by the time the system passes. Storm is also expected to dump snow along the Missouri-Arkansas border.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The House Budget Committee chairman says Missourians shouldn't be taxed on federal stimulus checks. Cody Smith of southwest Missouri's Carthage says under the state's tax code, federal stimulus checks related to COVID-19 are subject to personal income tax. Smith says Missourians have already paid their share for these stimulus checks, and is optimistic his bill or a similar bill will pass.
(St. Robert, MO) -- One person is dead following a fire in Pulaski County. Authorities say the fire broke out early Sunday at the Sunset Village apartment complex in St. Robert. Another person was hospitalized with smoke inhalation injuries, and one firefighter was treated and released for a minor injury. A preliminary investigation revealed that the fire was accidentally started by cooking.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri could soon require online retail businesses from out-of-state to pay state sales tax. State Senator Andrew Koenig (kay-nig), a Republican from Manchester, is sponsoring a so-called Wayfair bill. Koenig says the goal is to make the state’s businesses more competitive. The plan could also bring in between 80-million and 120-million dollars each year.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- An activist group is urging the Missouri state legislature to pass distracted driving laws this year. The Missouri Bicycle and Pedestrian Federation says Missouri is just one of two states that do not prohibit texting while driving. The Federation is calling for a ban on the use of hand-held cellphones and texting while behind the wheel.