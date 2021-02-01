(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Transportation Security Administration says officers in Missouri discovered 85 firearms in carry-on luggage in 2020. That is 58 fewer than the number of guns found at T-S-A security checkpoints 2019 - but Missouri airports had a 60-percent decrease in passengers last year. T-S-A officers discovered one firearm for every 62-thousand passengers screened in Missouri. The national rate was one gun for every 99-thousand-583 departing passengers. The T-S-A reports 40 firearms were discovered in 2020 at St. Louis Lambert, 36 at Kansas City International, six at Springfield-Branson, two at Columbia, and one in Joplin.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Law enforcement agencies in the greater St. Louis area are looking for a suspect who shot a MetroLink security guard to death Sunday morning. St. Louis police were called to the Delmar Loop Metro Station at about 10:00 a-m. The guard was shot in the face and died before doctors could help him. His name hasn’t been released and investigators haven’t said what led to the shooting. When more security guards were assigned to the MetroLink trains last year it was reported that they wouldn’t be carrying firearms. Police haven’t confirmed the victim was unarmed.
(Undated) -- Missouri native Michael Hopkins has completed his third spacewalk while assigned to the International Space Station. Hopkins is from Richland. His first two spacewalks were completed during his first six-month assignment that ended in March 2014. NASA says Hopkins and a second astronaut installed an antenna that makes high-bandwidth communications with European ground stations possible. They also were working on a long-term battery upgrade. Hopkins is set for another spacewalk today (Monday).
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson is suggesting the transformation of a closed prison into a training facility. Parson included 671-thousand dollars in his budget plan for the conversion of the idled Crossroads Correction Center in Cameron. It would become an academy where incoming correctional officers can get more real-world experience before they are assigned to one of the state’s 20 prisons. The Department of Corrections already has training academies in three locations. Facilities in Jefferson City, St. Joseph, and Farmington could be consolidated into the one at Cameron.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Office of Administration reports five years of planning and construction are finally done. The renovation of the Missouri State Capitol is complete. Construction work started in 2016. Crews were reversing what was called 100 years of “deterioration on the exterior and substructure” of the building. State officials say the measures taken will preserve and extend the life of the building. Due to concerns about COVID-19, there will be no celebration. With the work done, the south circle drive around the building and the adjacent media parking reopened over the weekend.