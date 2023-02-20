(Statewide) -- Today is Presidents Day, a day to honor U.S. presidents past and present. The holiday was initially established in 1879 to honor George Washington, the nation’s first president. Here's what's closed today: Banks, government offices, courts, and the stock market. No mail will be delivered today. Essential services, such as law enforcement, corrections, and hospitals will still be open today.
(Statewide) -- Absentee voting begins this week for Missouri’s local elections in April. Missouri voters can begin casting an absentee ballot on Tuesday. To vote absentee, you must be absent from your election authority jurisdiction on Election Day; confined due to illness or physical disability; taking care of someone who is confined due to illness or physical disability; have religious reasons; be an election worker or in jail, or be a domestic violence victim participating in Missouri’s address confidentiality program. Voters are required to give a valid reason for voting absentee until two weeks prior to the election. After that, there’s no excuse absentee voting.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The nation’s top infectious disease expert for seven U.S. presidents will speak soon at Washington University in St. Louis. Dr. Anthony Fauci is scheduled to address graduates May 15 at Washington University’s School of Medicine. He served as the National Institute of Health’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director from 1984 until he retired last December. Fauci is known for confronting the HIV and AIDS epidemic and helping with developing treatments for them. He is also known for his work to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Washington, D.C.) -- Missouri U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt has been named the top member of a U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Space and Sciences. The subcommittee has control over national and civil space policy; legislation and oversight of science, technology, engineering, and math research, among other things. It oversees NASA, the Federal Aviation Administration, ad several other federal space and science divisions. Schmitt, a Republican, was just sworn into office in January.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Jefferson City man thought he won 100-dollars playing the Powerball. Turns out, he had a 50-thousand-dollar winner. After a sleepless night, he went to collect his prize the next morning. The man told Missouri Lottery officials he plans to use some of the winnings for a family trip to Hawaii.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The final day for Union Station’s Kansas City Chiefs display is today (Monday). The installation is in response to the Chiefs Super Bowl 57 win. The display where Chiefs fans can take selfies reads CHIEFS WORLD CHAMPIONS, with an Arrowhead logo. Union Station says the display will be up through 11 p.m.