(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Senate is expected to get to work this week on the governor’s 15-dollar-per hour minimum wage proposal for all state workers. The Missouri House passed a scaled-back version last week of Governor Mike Parson’s request. Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Dan Hegeman of Cosby says his committee’s version does not include a certain base wage because he wants to let the market decide what best in each community. The bill would also allow the state Education Department to distribute about two billion dollars in federal coronavirus-related aid to Missouri’s K-through-12 public schools.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State officials report a 23-percent increase in Missouri exports from 2020 to 2021. The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center says more than half of the state’s export income came from the top three recipients last year. Canada purchased five-point-two-billion dollars in goods, Mexico followed at three-point-three billion, and China spent 698-million dollars on Missouri-made products. Exports to India doubled in 2021 and purchases by Mexico increased by 53 percent. Half of all Missouri exports went to North America, followed by Asia and Europe.
(Washington, DC) -- The U-S Supreme Court plans to review in April the Biden Administration’s effort to unwind the Trump-era “remain in Mexico” border policy. Missouri and Texas sued the Biden Administration for attempting to end the controversial rule. Lower courts have rejected Biden’s attempts to stop the program, forcing the administration to relaunch the policy. The program allows U-S officials to send non-Mexican migrants to Mexico to await their U-S immigration court hearings. Under the Trump administration, thousands of migrants were subject to the program and stayed in makeshift camps along the border, often in dangerous conditions.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Veterans Commission has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. M-V-C’s Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff says they have a critical staffing shortage, especially a lack of nurses. Before the pandemic there were 20 nursing job vacancies at veterans’ homes across Missouri -- today, there are 355 vacancies. Kirchhoff says the agency would not be operating today if it weren’t for coronavirus relief funding from Washington, and he hopes M-V-C can also draw down American Rescue Plan Act funding.
(Columbia, MO) -- A baby girl was born on Interstate-70 in central Missouri – in the midst of Thursday’s snowstorm. Baby Nova was born in the back of an ambulance Thursday morning -- about halfway to a Columbia hospital. Mom, baby and family are doing well.