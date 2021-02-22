(Chillicothe, MO) -- The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports a suspect is dead after attacking a deputy inside his patrol car. The incident happened Friday night near Chillicothe. It started when the deputy responded to a call about a one-vehicle accident. When he arrived, he found the vehicle unoccupied but also spotted footprints in the snow. The deputy says he looked up to see a man walking toward him making some irrational statements. When the two got in the patrol car, the man began attacking. That’s when the deputy says he shot his attacker to death. No names have been released yet. The shooting will be investigated.
(Kennett, MO) -- Authorities in Missouri’s Bootheel region report one person is dead and four others wounded in a shooting at the Kennett American Legion club. Officers say they found the five victims inside the club when they arrived just before 12:30 a-m. No names have been released and police have announced making no arrests. Two victims were airlifted to a Cape Girardeau hospital in critical condition and two others were being treated at local hospitals. Investigators believe the shooting happened during a private party with about 200 people attending. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office, and Kennett police are investigating.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of one person and the continuing search for a second in the death one year ago of Ariel Starcher. The victim’s body was found in a duffel bag in a rural area. Authorities say 22-year-old Taylor Stoughton was arrest in Independence. She is charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse. Authorities are searching for Marcus Brooks who has connections to the Platte City area. The case against Stoughton will be sent to the Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney for a charging decision.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The chairman of the Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee says he has recovered from COVID-19. Republican State Representative Chuck Basye of Rocheport says he returned to the Statehouse last week. Basye says his symptoms were fairly mild compared to what some others have experience. He says he slept a lot because he was fatigued. Bayse is one of several Missouri state lawmakers who have had to deal with the virus. The state House missed a full week of the session in January as the number of cases was building. His committee is scheduled to hear testimony on several education bills Tuesday, including one he has authored to establish a recall procedure for school board members.
(Undated) -- People searching for work are encouraged to take part in a State of Missouri virtual job fair on Tuesday from 10:00 a-m to 2:00 p-m. Officials with the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce and Office of Administration say the event will feature more than 100 open positions across state government. Job seekers will be able to search job listings, meet with hiring organizations, receive tips about resumes and interviews, and learn about Missouri Job Center services and opportunities. More than 480 Missourians are already signed up for the fair.