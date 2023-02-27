(St. Louis, MO) -- A Missouri nonprofit behavioral health provider has admitted to making false statements in claims for services not provided to foster kids. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri says Great Circle of Webster Groves has agreed to pay more than 1.8-million-dollars. The news release says the agreement allows Great Circle to continue providing residential treatment services for Missouri foster children. The company has agreed to take measures to prevent and detect federal fraud violations and use internal controls, policies and procedures where necessary. Great Circle has locations throughout Missouri. KVC Missouri has announced it will take over Great Circle April 1.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri will soon have a new higher education and workforce development commissioner. The Coordinating Board for Higher Education has selected Bennett Boggs as the new Commissioner. Boggs has more than 30 years of higher education experience, including most recently serving as the Deputy Executive Director and Chief of Staff for the Colorado Department of Higher Education, a position he had held since 2019. He is expected to begin as Commissioner in April. Boggs replaces Zora Mulligan, who resigned in July 2022, for an opportunity with Missouri State University. Deputy Commissioner Leroy Wade has served as interim commissioner since her departure.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A 30-year-old Kansas City man is getting 45 years in federal prison without parole for his role in a conspiracy to commit nine armed robberies of local businesses in the summer of 2018 as well as an armed robbery in which a convenience store employee was beaten and then fatally shot. Joe Nichols pled guilty on March 11, 2022, to several charges. He admitted to being part of a conspiracy to rob nine businesses at gunpoint between June 1 and July 18, 2018. The government also presented evidence at his sentencing hearing that he was also involved in a tenth, uncharged, armed robbery of a convenience store that summer. Nichols is the third defendant to be sentenced in the case.
(Washington, D.C.) -- Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner introduced legislation to further the United States’ support of Taiwan. The Taiwan Implementation Act would require the Department of State to conduct periodic reviews of its guidelines for U.S. engagement with Taiwan. The periodic reviews must explain how the guidance deepens and expands relations between the two countries and reflects the importance of the relationship, in addition to giving them due consideration as a democratic partner with a free and open society. Wagner, in a statement, says that as Russia continues its war with Ukraine, the U.S. needs to stand by its closest friends and partners.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush released a statement on the vehicle accident of Janae Edmonson, a Tennessee teenager that lost her legs in a traffic accident. Bush calls for transparency and more stringent oversight to determine every person, action, and process that led up to the accident, adding that all parties responsible for her injuries must be held accountable. She also calls for a rejection of what she calls disingenuous, misogynistic, and racist calls to circumvent the will of St. Louis residents who entrusted elected officials to oversee public safety. Several officials in Missouri have called for the resignation of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, feeling she needs to be held accountable for failing to put a man behind bars for robbery after violating his bond more than 50 times. He allegedly is responsible for costing Edmonson her legs.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A lawsuit was filed in Jackson County Circuit Court by the Missouri ACLU on behalf of the Missouri Library Association challenging a government censorship law that caused school districts to order the removal of hundreds of titles from library shelves. The ACLU calls it a violation of students’ First Amendment rights and calls the law ‘vague language that invites the government to intrude on actions that happen outside of the school.’ Gov. Mike Parson signed into law Senate Bill 775 last year, which makes providing “explicit sexual material” to students a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a penalty of up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.