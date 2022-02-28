(Washington, DC) -- Missouri U-S Senator Roy Blunt asserts sanctions imposed against Russia as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine must be targeted to prove effective. Blunt, a Republican, says sanctions must continue to target those most responsible for starting a war with Ukraine -- President Vladimir Putin and the Russian oligarchs who became rich in wake of the collapse of the Soviet Union. He says he’s ready to investigate what the oligarchs have taken from the Russian people and where it's been distributed around the world, including winter homes in Miami Beach or money in banks in London or New York City. Blunt serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A Missouri man claims he killed another man for making homosexual advances on him. Quentin Jackson pleaded guilty Friday to second degree murder, Armed Criminal Action and stealing a car. The 40-year-old admitted to killing Justin Leeman with a knife at Leeman's home in St. Louis County, then stealing his car. The prosecutor said it was the desire of the victim’s family to get the case resolved and the state recommended a sentence of 20 years in prison. The prosecutor also says Jackson’s so-called “gay self-defense” claim is a, “played out, worn out, unacceptable excuse for murder.”
(Springfield, MO) -- The Springfield Police Department in southwest Missouri says it has seized large quantities of opioid counterfeit pain pills it believes contains Fentanyl. A news release from the police department says pills have caused several overdoses. They resemble Oxycodone, but they are being called Percocet. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine and is commonly added to heroin or other controlled substances to increase its potency.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Missouri Home Dock City Association is urging the state to remove video slot machines often found in gas stations, bars, restaurants, and other places around the state. The group includes members in cities where Missouri’s 13 casinos are located. A news release from the association says the slot machines are illegal because the Missouri Constitution explicitly prevents gambling outside of regulations set by the state's gaming commission. The association says money collected by these illegal gaming machines is not regulated and does not go towards Missouri schools, like the money does from casinos. An estimated 14-thousand of the slot machines are operating in Missouri.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Senate has passed a bill that would expand an adult scholarship program. Fast Track is intended to help adults get a college degree or a credential in a high-demand field. Under the legislation, sponsored by Springfield-area Republican Lincoln Hough (huff), apprenticeships and training programs would be added to the list of options for which students could use the scholarships. It would also remove financial penalties for those who don’t remain in Missouri for three years and get a job here. The bill heads to the Missouri House for consideration.