(Jefferson City, MO) -- The high court has denied a request to delay Tuesday’s scheduled execution of Leonard Taylor. His attorneys had filed a motion asking for a 3 to 4-month delay in order to further investigate the times of death for the victims – Taylor’s girlfriend and her three children. Taylor claims he's innocent and that he was in California at the time of their 2004 deaths. Prosecutors have said that Taylor killed the family, admitted it in a phone call to his brother and fled to California. Governor Mike Parson has not yet announced whether he will block the execution.
(Undated) -- A central Missouri man has reeled in a world record-sized blue sucker. Travis Uebinger, of Callaway County, has also caught the first state record fish of the year – an 11-pound, five-ounce blue sucker. The Auxvasse man caught the fish on the Osage River with a pole-and-line. The previous state record is from 1997 – a 9-pund, 14-ounce blue sucker. Uebinger plans to have the fish mounted.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Gov. Mike Parson announced that the Missouri Governor’s Challenge Team to Prevent Suicide among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families has launched a new website. General information is provided on the team’s projects and priorities, the impact suicide is having on the military community, and resources for members of the military community and for anyone wishing to support them. The new site also offers access to online military culture and suicide prevention training. The website is MO GOV Challenge (dot) com.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State Senator Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, says motorcycle profiling has occurred in Missouri. That’s when motorcyclists are pulled over by law enforcement for riding a motorcycle or wearing motorcycle-related items. A Missouri Senate committee is reviewing Moon’s proposed resolution that would urge law enforcement to end motorcycle profiling. A National survey says about one-half of motorcyclists surveyed felt that they had been stopped by law enforcement at least once for riding a motorcycle or wearing motorcycle-related items. The resolution urges law enforcement to include statements condemning motorcycle profiling in written policies and training manuals.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A St. Louis County man was arrested on Friday on a federal charge of receiving child pornography. 32-year-old Christopher Cotton pled not guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. The indictment alleges that Cotton used electronic devices to receive multiple videos and images containing child pornography. A motion sought to have him jailed until trial. It said that he traded the lewd material with others, possessed thousands of videos and images, and had asked for and received images from minors that he’d communicated with via social media. The investigation began after a tip alerted federal officials to someone uploading files containing child sexual abuse material to Dropbox.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Show-Me State has been selected to partake in a national initiative that aims to provide job opportunities for individuals with disabilities. Missouri has been tapped, along with nine other states and Washington, D.C., to take part in the effort with the goal of increasing competitive employment for those with disabilities. Missouri was awarded 300 technical assistance hours that includes policy consulting and capacity building assistance.