(Clayton, MO) -- Forty-eight-year-old John Hamm was convicted late Friday on two counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and stealing a vehicle. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office says it proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Hamm killed Shannon LaRock and Robert Hall with cool deliberation and then stole Hall's car. Hamm did not testify, but his ex-girlfriend told the court that he called her at work and said not to go home because Hall and LaRock were dead. They were stabbed after an alleged argument over rent money. Hamm's sentencing is March 25th.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Missouri Senator Roy Blunt is blasting the Internal Revenue Service’s use of facial recognition technology for any taxpayer wanting to use the government agency’s website. The Missouri Republican and Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley sent a letter to the I-R-S strongly criticizing the new requirement, saying the agency has a poor track record of protecting taxpayer information. Blunt also says the technology often misidentifies women and minorities and he criticizes the use of a third-party vendor in gathering and storing biometric data from website users.
(Independence, MO) -- There’s overtime – then there’s 160-thousand dollars in overtime. Independence city government says it will hire an outside firm to investigate how a police officer was paid 160-K in overtime last year for doing unauthorized construction work, according to the Kansas City Star. A whistleblower told City Manager Zach Walker about it. Walker calls it “gross misconduct and very poor judgment” from police department management and at worst “fraudulent activity.” The employee is ranked as a master officer, a job that pays about 70 thousand dollars a year, meaning the officer took home some 240 thousand last year
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Gov. Mike Parson’s push to raise state worker pay to a minimum of 15 dollars per hour could be in jeopardy for some employees of Missouri’s sprawling state government. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, some of Parson’s fellow Republicans on the House Budget committee are balking at the proposed pay hikes. They’re proposing 15 dollars an hour for Missouri’s frontline workers at a select number of agencies, with others being capped at 12 dollars an hour. The current minimum for state workers in Missouri is eleven dollars, 15 cents an hour. Debate on the proposed pay hikes is scheduled to begin today.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A new state law in Missouri that bars local police departments from enforcing federal gun laws will be challenged today before the state Supreme Court. The so-called Second Amendment preservation Act was passed last year and signed into law by Missouri Governor Mike Parson. The Kansas City Star reports that the gun law has drawn strong opposition from police departments across Missouri, stating that it hampers criminal investigations and hurts cooperation between federal and local investigators. the lawsuit filed by Kansas City, St. Louis and several other cities was dismissed by a lower court.